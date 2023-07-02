Turkish Games in the Strait

Turkey is seeking to put everything it can on the agenda for the crucial NATO summit in Vilnius in July. It’s not just the compromises Ankara hopes to secure for accepting Sweden’s induction into the Alliance or its claims over Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus.

According to the generally well-informed AI-Monitor, Ankara is also considering demanding that the strait, as provided for by the 1936 Montreaux convention that connects the Black Sea with the Mediterranean, be renamed the Turkish Strait. You don’t need to be an expert in geopolitics to understand that Ankara seeks to control the entry and exit points of the Bosphorus and the Black Sea, with all that this implies for maritime trade and military movements in the region. .

The allies will be in no rush to hand over the keys to Turkey as the situation in the Black Sea is as heated as it is due to the war in Ukraine, Russia’s expansive ambitions and growing ties narrow between Moscow and Ankara. Giving Turkey control of the straits and through them Russia would be suicide for Western interests in Southeast Europe and the Caucasus. This would run the risk that the Black Sea would become a lake of Turkish-Russian interests and that the riparian countries would be forced to submit to it. But NATO’s reluctance to shoot itself in the foot means Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is likely to use the issue to negotiate another of his many demands with the Alliance.

Be that as it may, the question of the status of the straits will have been placed on the international agenda. It is therefore imperative, and not only for Greece, to create a land corridor via Alexandroupoli to the shores of the Black Sea and further into the Baltic, bypassing the strait.