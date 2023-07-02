Pakistan: 102 appearances before a military court for violence during the arrest of ex-PM Khan





Violence erupted in Pakistan after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in May, leading to hundreds of arrests.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ride with a vehicle carrying Khan after his court appearance in Islamad Pakistan on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP)

The military said on Monday that more than 100 people were being tried in Pakistani military courts for abuses that occurred during the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan last month. Three commanders were also fired.

On May 9, hundreds of Khan supporters clashed with police and set fire to military installations after Khan was arrested for fraud at the High Court in Islamabad.

He was released three days later after the Supreme Court ruled that his imprisonment was unlawful.

Since then, his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has faced a crackdown, with thousands of supporters jailed, press freedom curtailed, amid allegations of intimidation. Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesman for the army, said on Monday that “102 disbelievers are being tried by the already established military tribunals” in connection with 200 attacks on army sites.

Speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi, Chaudhry called it a “great heinous conspiracy against Pakistan”, as “people were incited and provoked against the army”. Elections are scheduled for October and Khan said the continued crackdown was aimed at preventing the hugely popular politician’s party from winning.

Amnesty International has previously said that Pakistan’s use of opaque military courts for civilians results in “a catalog of human rights abuses”. Chaudhry said three officers were fired after failing to “maintain the security and inviolability” of army establishments during the clashes.

“Strict disciplinary measures” were imposed on 15 more people, as well as three major generals and seven brigadiers.

Khan’s arrest came just hours after he accused a senior army commander of being behind an assassination attempt in which he was shot in the leg. Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, explained that in Pakistan, the military is rarely held accountable: “For military leaders to publicly announce the dismissal of senior officers — – that’s not a bad thing.” Kugelman told AFP: “Clearly the military wants to emphasize that this is a total crackdown that will target anyone remotely connected to the violence – even those who have not been directly involved in it. involved”.

