Ex-Trump officials question existence of plan to attack Iran in leaked audio





WASHINGTON Veterans of former President Donald Trump’s administration have suggested that a secret plan to attack Iran he allegedly laid out in the summer of 2021 never actually existed.

As part of the 44-page indictment unsealed June 9 against Trump, 77, and his valet Walt Nauta, prosecutors led by special counsel Jack Smith recounted a conversation the 45th president had with a writer, an editor and two members of his staff, during which Trump discussed a strategy for attacking Iran which he says was drafted by General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff joint.

“Look what I found, it was [Milley’s] plan of attack, read it and just show it’s interesting,” Trump reportedly said, later adding, “See as president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

Last week, CNN aired a two-minute audio clip of the July 21, 2021 discussion in which Trump is heard flipping through papers as he talks about the alleged plan.

But Ric Grenell, who served as Trump’s acting director of national intelligence in early 2020, and Kash Patel, former chief of staff to Trump’s last acting defense secretary, told the Post they find it suspicious that the document is not listed among the 31 sensitive documents. papers that Trump was actually accused of keeping.

Former President Donald Trump has discussed a strategy for attacking Iran which he says was drafted by General Mark Milley.AP

Both were called to testify before the grand jury which indicted Trump on a total of 37 counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealment of corruption and making false statements to investigators. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“Without going into grand jury detail, I was basically like, ‘OK, show me the document you’re referring to,'” Patel told The Post. “And they were like, ‘No, you should know which document.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re the government, you show me.’ [Then prosecutors said,] “Oh, we don’t have it.”

“I have already experienced this match with these guys. And it doesn’t surprise me that they don’t have it,” he added.

Trump bragged about the Iran plan in a July 21, 2021 audio clip.Getty Images/iStockphoto Any joke?

In the audio, Trump refers to unspecified articles that he says totally win my case by discrediting an explosive New Yorker article published a few days earlier. This article claimed that Milley feared the 45th president would hit Iran in his final days in the White House in a bid to stay in power despite losing the November 2020 presidential election.

He said I wanted to attack Iran, isn’t that amazing? said Trump. I have a big stack of papers, this thing just happened. Look. It was [Milley.] They presented me with this, it’s unofficial, but they presented me with this. It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him.

“All kinds of stuff, long pages. Isn’t it amazing? Totally win my case except it’s like, highly confidential, secret. It is a secret plan,” he added.

Bathroom where former President Donald Trump illegally kept hundreds of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The Justice Department’s Iranian attack plan was not among the 31 sensitive documents Trump was actually accused of keeping. justice department

As legal experts rushed to call the audio evidence ‘damning’ the strength of the Smiths case, Trump on Tuesday denied that the papers he heard handled were classified documents, saying his remarks were only of “bravado”.

I was talking and just holding papers and talking about it, but I had no documents,” he told reporters from Semafor and ABC News. “I had no documents.

For Trump, Patel said the laughter in the audio suggests he was joking about having a plan to attack Iran.

“If you listen to Trump and have been in meetings with him, of which I’ve probably been in 100, he jokes constantly and brings levity to even the most serious situations to get his point across and put the comfortable people,” he said. “And in the audio, he’s literally laughing and enjoying ruffling papers.”

General Mark Milley is said to have feared the 45th president might hit Iran during his final days in the White House in a bid to stay in power.

So if Trump’s claim is true, then what exactly were the papers he was touting? The former president said nothing.

Grenell, who admitted he was not in the room and does not know what other papers Trump had, suggested the former president was actually rummaging through printed pages of the New Yorker report.

“The fact that the indictment does not refer to this document for me proves that the president in the audio recording clearly speaks about the New Yorker story, because the New Yorker story just came out before they did this interview,” he said. “And the New Yorker story was a fire in the hole for the credibility of the Trump administration’s claim that we weren’t going to start new wars.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading the case against former President Donald Trump.REUTERS

“It’s just my speculation to know the president and know the process,” he added.

Grenell, a former US ambassador to Germany, said Trump could get ’emotional’ over the news and added that the New Yorker article upset many former staffers who worked to secure the promise. of the former president to end wars, not start them.

“[Milley] was blunted in its preparations for war by the very real diplomats in the State Department who said, “No, we’re doing diplomacy,” he said. “…President Trump never wanted war, so when the New Yorker article, which I find to be comprehensive, says ‘Milley has a whole plan that Trump was briefed on to go to war with the Iran,” it’s neoconservative madness that didn’t exist in the Trump administration.

Ric Grenell suggested the former president was actually digging through printed pages of the New Yorker report.AP

“So the New Yorker piece was something that so many of us who believe in America First politics and who avoid wars and have tough diplomats, we took as an assault on our very success. “added Grenell.

Patel, who was in the room for many of Trump’s meetings with defense officials in the final two months of his administration, agreed, calling it “beyond credulous” that the 45th president would have tasked the military to develop a plan of attack against Tehran.

“If you’re planning to attack somewhere, there’s a mountain of movement that’s needed for that to happen. So where is this stuff? ” he said. “Where are the prepared troop movements? Where were the logistics nodes? It doesn’t happen overnight.

Kash Patel said the laughter in the audio suggests Trump was joking about having a plan to attack Iran. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“If the [witnesses in the audio] seeing this document, they would have said something already, because it is a very unique document, if it ever existed,” Patel added. “And the fact that Trump was waving stacks of papers and laughing, from the outside looking in, tells me he doesn’t have it.”

Federal prosecutors have asked that Trump’s trial be postponed to December 11 from a tentative start date set for August 14 by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. A status conference is scheduled for July 14, with Nauta’s arraignment scheduled for July 6.

