Biden ‘first in China’ uses Oval Office as ‘cash machine’: Trump





Former President Donald Trump on Saturday accused President Joe Biden of using the White House as an ATM during a July 4-themed rally in South Carolina.

Joe Biden is corrupt and Joe Biden is a compromised president, Trump said, describing Hunter Bidens threatening WhatsApp text message to a Chinese businessman, in which he said his father was in the room and expected an action.

He is paid just like an ordinary criminal is paid more sophisticatedly and in much greater numbers.

Joe Bidens’ policy is China first; my policy is very simple: America first, said the presumptive GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race.

Sporting his usual red Make America Great Again cap, dark jacket, but no tie, a tough-talking Trump sparked cheers and chants of We love Trump! throughout a 75-minute speech to an estimated crowd of 30,000.

He sarcastically insisted that the United States was on the road to World War III under Biden and boasted that the country needed his kind of leadership to keep Americans safe. He also claimed that, if elected to a second presidency, he would have the kind of influence needed to end the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day.

Nine of Biden’s family members received foreign income, many of them from China. PA

Trump also used the rally to take credit for a series of Supreme Court rulings this week championed by the right, saying his three conservative judicial appointments as the president were instrumental in cutting the programs affirmative action in colleges and the Bidens federal student loan forgiveness program, as well as supporting the refusal of Christian web designers to work on marriage sites celebrating same-sex couples.

Isn’t that great? he boasted.

Not to mention the fact that a year ago they ruled Roe v Wade, something they said would never happen, [and] move this problem [of legalized abortion] back to states where legal scholars and everyone else thinks it should be, he continued.

Rowdy crowds took to the streets of the small town of Pickens to see Trump who made his Independence Day celebration the focus of his campaign effort in the 2024 early voting state primary. Thousands of people lined up at least four hours earlier to get a better view of the festivities.

Although the rowdy crowd gave Trump a warm welcome, they rained down boos and cat calls on their home state, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, as he sought to praise Trump during a 5-minute rushed warm-up speech. this county, pleaded Graham amid jeers and traitor calls!

Trump remains hugely popular in rural Pickens, in the northwest corner of the state, which will hold the South’s first presidential primary next year with two Republicans from South Carolina, former Gov. Nikki Haley and the Senator Tim Scott, also on the ballot.

Graham, a recurring Trump ally, pleaded with his own donors to give Trump money following his April indictment by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, but his past criticisms of Trump’s policies and behavior continue to disturb most past presidents. dedicated supporters.

