UK-Rwanda refugee deal fails
Since 2022, Rwanda has been very much in the minds of British decision-makers, a grim retirement option irritating intrusions of international refugee law. The English Channel has become something of a polemical resource, with those who seek to cross it being demonized as undermining Britannia’s sacred sovereignty.
Stunned by the dusty advice of Australian advisers – the ex-foreign secretary’s crude offerings of wisdom Alexander Downerand former prime minister Tony Abbott stand out – the respective Conservative governments have been considering how to stem the arrival of irregular migrants and asylum seekers.
The use of third States as a means of deferring protection obligations towards refugees has become a seductive and brutal way of stifling the right to asylum. The 1951 UN Refugee Convention is being treated as a dead letter, and options such as the “Australian model” to stave off unwanted arrivals are delighting populist politicians.
The common destination of all these agreements is Africa, with The most attractive Rwanda. In equal parts, the choice of such a country is both stupid and cruel. But it didn’t stop Denmark and the UK to sign memorandums of understanding and agreements making Kigali the preferred destination for unwanted asylum seekers.
On April 14, 2022, the Johnson government announced that it had entered into an Asylum Partnership Agreement with Rwanda “to help prevent and address illegally facilitated and illegal cross-border migration by establishing a bilateral partnership in matters of asylum”. Under the deal, Rwanda would receive asylum seekers whose claims would otherwise be processed in the UK and consider claims through its own national asylum system. They would also assume installation and protection responsibilities. Boris Johnson, the prime minister at the time, boasted that the arrangements were “uncapped”, with Rwanda having “the capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years to come”.
That Rwanda should even feature was baffling to human rights advocates. Home Secretary Suella Braverman is barely believable in her assertion that “Rwanda has a proven track record of successfully resettling and integrating refugees or asylum seekers”.
While the UK government continues to praise the country as a model of development and guardian of human rights, Kigali’s record is abysmal. Organizations such as Human Rights Watch have noted the country’s appetite for prosecuting dissidents, using torture, arbitrary detention, and resorting to more than the occasional extrajudicial killing.
The Rwandan police did not hesitate to use live ammunition on demonstrators, especially when they were refugees. In February 2018, twelve refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo were shot dead during a demonstration against the reduction in food rations at Kiziba camp. A wave of arrests were hastily carried out, with charges ranging from the implausible charge of rebellion to “disseminating false information with the intent to create hostile international opinion against the Rwandan state”.
As for the quality of the processing of asylum applications by the Rwandan state, the record is not glorious either. Cases of ‘airport pushback’ – where people arriving in the country seeking asylum are refused entry and quickly sent back to the countries they flew from – abound. (The testy response from the Rwandan border authorities suggested that these were not cases of refoulement as these arrivals tended to use false documents, thus failing to meet immigration entry requirements. )
Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, a political figure whom Rwandan authorities have often found threatening, offers another, often overlooked, angle on her country’s politics. The Rwandan government, she disputes, “creates thousands of refugees every year and its government has not yet guaranteed a safe environment for Rwandan refugees settled across the world to return home.” The very fact that 12,838 Rwandans have fled their own country to seek asylum should defeat any claim of refugee safety. The joke is about any power willing to send the vulnerable into the country.
Despite these facts, the respective British Home Secretaries presented the plan as viable and, most surprisingly of all, legal. Potential victims of the policy begged to disagree. Last year, a legal appeal was launched by ten asylum seekers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Vietnam, Sudan and Albania, as well as the charity Asylum Aid. The central claims of the parties were that there were real risks that their asylum applications would not be properly and fairly considered by the authorities in Kigali, and that there was a serious risk that they would be sent back to their own country. (refoulement) or be “subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” in violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
The British government, at least initially, had reason to be arrogant. It won a legal victory in the High Court in December 2022, which took over the commitments made by Kigali in the memorandum of understanding and Verbal notes (NV) at face value. The Home Secretary had also, surprisingly, conducted a “thorough review” of “all relevant information generally available” regarding human rights.
On June 29, a majority of the Court of Appeal overturned the decision. As Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls put it, “there were serious reasons to believe that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda under the MEDP [Migration and Economic Development Partnership]on the date the decisions were made by the Secretary in July 2022 “faced real risks of ill-treatment under Article 3”. Such a conclusion was inevitable after consulting “the historical record outlined by UNHCR, the significant concerns of UNHCR itself, and the factual realities of the current asylum process itself”.
Rwanda’s human rights record, which has been danced around the lower court, is the subject of severe sticking. Lord Justice Underhill noted that the trial court had itself acknowledged that the Rwandan government was “intolerant of dissent; that there are restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of the press and freedom of expression; and that political opponents have been held in unofficial detention centers and subjected to torture and ill-treatment under Article 3, apart from torture. »
As Australia’s record on offshoring has clearly demonstrated, outsourcing a state’s asylum processing obligations is both costly to taxpayers and likely to put asylum seekers asylum and refugees in danger. To do so violates the spirit and the letter of international refugee law, regardless of the spurious claims to the contrary. It is a source of comfort that some judicial officers in the UK have come to the same conclusion. An appeal to the Supreme Court, however, will test this further.
