Maharashtra: ‘Sharad Pawar himself said Modi would return as PM’, claims Chhagan Bhujabal after quitting MVA





Moments after joining the NDA, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujabal claimed on Sunday that NCP leader Sharad Pawar himself had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return as Prime Minister in 2024. “Pawar Saheb himself said that Narendra Modi will return as prime minister and as a positive gesture we have decided to come with this government for development,” said Bhujabal, who was among the nine NCP leaders who were sworn in today. today with Ajit Pawar. Also read: Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM of Maharashtra in massive shake-up at MVA In a dramatic development earlier today, Ajit Pawar of the NCP left the opposition coalition – MVA – and joined the NDA. After joining the Shinde government, Ajit Pawar congratulated Prime Minister Modi and said the country is progressing under his leadership. “He (Prime Minister Modi) is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership,” Ajit Pawar said. The NCP leader also said his party will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together with the BJP “and that is why we have taken this decision.” Ajit Pawar also said he had all the numbers and all MPs were with him. “We are here as a party. We have also informed all senior citizens. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leaders should come forward,” said the deputy CM of the Maharashtra. Chhagan Bhujabal also responded to accusations that NCP leaders joined the government because they were under pressure from central agencies probing them. He said: “Most of us have no further charges against us or the investigations are ongoing. The Court has not taken any enforcement action against us because there is nothing concrete against us. So , to say that we joined because we were under pressure is not correct.” Bhujabal said the CPN joined the government as a third party. “Few people say that we split the party, but that is not correct. We came here as NCP. We also criticized Modi’s government many times, but it is true that the country is in safety in his hands,” he said. Ajit Pawar said some MPs could not be contacted as they were overseas, but he said he had spoken to all of them and they agreed with their decision.

