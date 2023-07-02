Mike Pence says there was no pressure in his appeals to governors after 2020 election





Former Vice President Mike Pence said there was no pressure to overturn Donald Trump’s presidential election results when he called Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in 2020 at the request of the president at the time.

I checked on, not just Governor Ducey, but other governors and states that were going through the legal process of reviewing their election results, but there was no pressure, said Pence, who is now running for the presidency against Trump. an interview with Face the Nation on CBS aired on Sunday.

Pence’s remarks came in response to a Washington Post report on Saturday, which said Trump “tried to pressure” Ducey to overturn the results of the state’s presidential election during a phone call at the end of 2020, according to the newspaper. Pence also repeatedly called Ducey on behalf of the president, but “did not follow Trump’s instructions to pressure the governor.”

Ducey did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

On CBS Sunday, Pence said at the time he was just calling for an update and relayed information to Trump that confirmed the election results.

Look, these states were going through a process after so much uncertainty about the election outcome in places like Arizona, in places like Georgia. States across the country were following the legal process of initiating a review under state law, he said. I received updates on this, passed them on, and it was nothing more or less than that.

“I don’t remember any pressure,” he added.

Trump had soured on Ducey, a Republican who was a close ally of his throughout the 2020 election, when the Arizona governor signed the states’ election certification of Bidens’ victory. Trump at the time tweeted that Ducey had betrayed the people of Arizona by not supporting the president’s false claim that he had in fact won the state he actually lost by more than 10,000 votes.

In video footage of Ducey certifying state election results in November 2020, the governor cuts out a phone call that rings to the tune of Hail to the Chief, a ringtone he said he used specifically for incoming calls from the White House.

In the days leading up to the January 6, 2021 joint session of Congress to certify the election results, Trump pressured Pence to overturn Bidens’ victory as he presided over the results certification ceremony. Pence refused Trump’s request and became the target of some of the rioters who stormed the Capitol that day and chanted Hang Mike Pence.

Pence has stepped up his criticism of his former boss since he launched his presidential bid in early June, accusing Trump of abandoning conservatism and his constitutional duties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/mike-pence-says-was-no-pressure-calls-governors-2020-election-rcna92258 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos