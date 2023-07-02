Newspaper chronicles: twirling rumors in the diary of a social butterfly





– There are rumors and speculations around the PTI party in Pakistan. – Many party members, including Fawad Chaudhry and Pervaiz Khattak, reportedly left and joined Jahangir Tareen’s group. – Even the jinns (supernatural beings) associated with the party are said to have left due to a lack of benefits. – Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, is said to be happy with his current situation, as he values ​​control and power.– The author plans to have an exclusive cat party and pokes fun at Tareen’s concept of a “political party beyond politics”.– The author also mentions a friend who used to support PTI but now feels concerned and worried.

According to analysis of the latest buzz in the political arena, there seems to be a stampede from the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. It is as if people are fleeing a burning house and seeking refuge in the safe, air-conditioned mansion of Jahangir Tareen. Fawad Chaudhry, a prominent member of the PTI, is said to have made himself comfortable in Tareen’s abode. Many other die-hard PTI devotees, who once swore their undying allegiance to Imran Khan, are also believed to have jumped ship.

Pervaiz Khattak, another influential member of the PTI, is reportedly preparing to follow suit. It seems like everyone is abandoning ship, including the mystical Pirni jinns, who are said to have vanished into thin air. This exodus could be attributed to the dwindling supply of bhuna gosht (roast meat) at Bunny Gala and Zaman Park. Imran Khan, known for his frugal nature, failed to provide even a small meal for his followers, forcing them to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

While the PTI leaders turned defectors exercise their freedom of choice, the jinns, on the other hand, have no choice but to seek sustenance. Their strict no-carb, no-fruit diet makes them particularly vulnerable, forcing them to seek out a hand that can feed them. It seems that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are now alone in their residence, but given Imran’s preference for solitude and privacy, this might actually be a blessing in disguise for him.

In the midst of these political upheavals, I, the social butterfly, plan to host my own exclusive “Kitty Party Beyond All Kitties.” However, unlike Jehangir Tareen’s party, mine will be a more selective affair. I have no intention of entertaining Z-listers or accepting leftovers from other people’s gatherings. My exclusive gathering will be reserved for the creme de la creme of society, so sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings.

Recently my friend Pumpy, an ex-Pakistani living in Surrey, London, called me worriedly. Pumpy, who was once a strong supporter of the PTI, used to passionately confront Nawaz Sharif with his fiery rants. She seemed worried about the current state of affairs at PTI. It seems that the party she once believed in is collapsing under the weight of internal strife and defections.

Rumors are swirling around and it’s getting harder and harder to figure out who said what about who. The political landscape is constantly changing, leaving many people perplexed and uncertain about the future. At times like these, it’s important to rely on reliable sources and separate fact from fiction.

As the social butterfly watches and flutters, I can’t help but wonder what lies ahead for the PTI and its leaders. Will they be able to weather the storm and regain their former glory? Only time will tell. Until then, let the rumors swirl and the political drama unfold.

