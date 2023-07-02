What the Wagnerian Rebellion in Russia Means for the World





Since last weekend’s rebellion by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia, news commentary has largely focused on what the mutiny could mean for the future of Vladimir Putin’s regime in Moscow as well as his effort of war in Ukraine. But the insurrection that only lasted about 24 hours was also felt further afield.

Since last weekend’s rebellion by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia, news commentary has largely focused on what the mutiny could mean for the future of Vladimir Putin’s regime in Moscow as well as his effort of war in Ukraine. But the insurrection that only lasted about 24 hours was also felt further afield. Over the past week, Foreign Police published essays and reports on the global impact of the failed coup. Below, we examine its ripple effects on Moscow’s relations with Beijing, US foreign policy, Wagner’s operations in Africa, and more.Chloe Hadavas









Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves after being greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Conference on Asian Interaction and Confidence-Building Buildings summit in Shanghai. China’s ideological affinity with Russia is over For Beijing, last weekend’s mutiny against Vladimir Putin was a cautionary tale, writes FP Howard W. French.









Members of the Wagner group prepare to leave the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don. Is the revolt in Russia good for America? The short-lived mutiny of the Wagner groups appears to have weakened Putin, but it’s not necessarily a victory for Washington, write FPs Emma Ashford and Matthew Kroenig.









Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive at the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. Russian periphery takes note of Putin’s sudden weakness In Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Wagnerian rebellion exposed Russia’s fragility, writes Daniel B. Baer.









A flag with the emblem of Russia hangs from a monument of Russian instructors in Bangui during a march in favor of the Russian and Chinese presence in the Central African Republic. Will Wagner stay in Africa? A mutiny in Russia could have consequences for the activities of mercenary groups abroad, writes FP Nosmot Gbadamosi.









Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands against the backdrop of Russian and Chinese flags at the Moscow Kremlin. Xis Schadenfreude on the Moscow mutiny Xi feels vindicated by Putin’s style of governance, but he made a bad bet on the Russian leader, writes Craig Singleton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/07/02/wagner-rebellion-russia-prigozhin-putin-mutiny-moscow-world-politics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos