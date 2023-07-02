Michael Cohen explains why Trump’s case is ‘unwinnable’





Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen on Sunday offered a grim assessment of the former president’s chances of winning in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Last month, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts as part of the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation following an indictment alleging he improperly stored classified documents. , including some related to national security, at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office. in 2021 and attempted to obstruct government efforts to recover the files. Trump has maintained his innocence, accusing federal prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated witch hunt aimed at weakening his standing in the 2024 presidential race.

Cohen, who served as Trump’s longtime personal attorney but has since turned on him, said the case would be “unwinnable” for Trump’s legal team, pointing to “significant” evidence. against the former president, including an audio tape that appears to capture Trump admitting to having a classified document about a potential attack on Iran.

In the tape, recorded at a July 2021 meeting at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump is heard saying, “As president, I could have declassified” the document, but “now I can’t. not, you know, but it’s still a secret.”

Former President Donald Trump is seen at a rally in Pickens, South Carolina on Saturday. Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, said Sunday that it was “impossible to win” Trump’s case due to “significant” evidence. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Cohen weighed the evidence during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show on Sunday morning.

“Alan Dershowitz once said, ‘I don’t lose because I’m not a good lawyer. I lose because cases are unwinnable.’ That’s the problem with Donald Trump’s business,” Cohen said, referring to the Democratic attorney who defended Trump. “It’s impossible to win, just because the evidence in there is so important and it’s in your face.”

He added that Trump’s audio tape allegedly “confessed to taking documents to show top secret national security documents” illustrates him by admitting “the crime that [special counsel] Jack Smith accuses him of it.”

“It makes no difference if God himself came down from heaven to represent Donald, you still can’t get over the fact that the recording is Donald’s voice, regardless of what he said. The documents will be revealed be top secret documents that dealt with Iran and an attack, no matter how many things he wanted to say. They were golf shirts. They were diapers. They were clippings. newspapers. It makes no difference,” Cohen said.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment via email.

After the audio tape leaked, Trump continued to defend himself. He maintains that there was no actual classified document at the meeting, and that his words on the tape were only “bravado”.

“I would say it’s bravado,” he told ABC News’ Rachel Scott and Semafor’s Shelby Talcott last week. “If you want to know the truth. It was bravado. I was talking and just holding papers and talking about it, but I had no papers. I had no papers.”

