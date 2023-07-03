PM Modi has achieved the dream of social justice, says CM Yogi





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Narendra Modi in the last nine years of his tenure as Prime Minister of India had realized the dream of social justice by acting on the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayers. He said that this slogan was the greatest example of social justice. Addressing the Jan Swabhiman Diwas program held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Sunday to commemorate the 74th birthday of the founder of Apna Dal, Dr Sonelal Patel, the Chief Minister said: Dr Patel’s whole life has been devoted to social justice. The dreams of social justice that Dr Patel fought for, Prime Minister Modi has delivered over the past nine years. The Chief Minister said that the government medical college in Pratapgarh was named after Dr Sonelal. He further mentioned that the National Democratic Alliance government’s social welfare programs implemented in the country testify to the commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party to the cause of social justice. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and NDA flags are flying high across the country. Government schemes reach people indiscriminately across the country. Every Indian citizen has equal opportunity to progress, he added. Speaking of New India, the Chief Minister affirmed that under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a better security environment has been established within New India. Kashmir is now an integral part of development and democracy. The pilgrimage to Baba Barfani is progressing with great enthusiasm. Before 2014, Naxalism had spread to more than 100 districts across the country, but now it is limited to three or four districts, he added. Yogi Adityanath further mentioned that under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah Naxalism will disappear entirely very soon. Many NDA leaders including the BJP participated in the event. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State Chairman Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, National Chairman of the Republican Party of India and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India Union Ramdas Athawale, National Chairman of Apna Dal (Sonelal) Anupriya Patel and Chairman of NISHAD Party Sanjay Nishad, along with other leaders and workers were present at the event.

