Republicans are wannabes to militarization | The hill





The Republicans’ favorite word these days is “militarization.” “The Biden regime’s militarization of our justice system is straight out of the horror show of Stalinist Russia,” former President Donald Trump said. “The militarization of federal law enforcement,” according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, “poses a deadly threat to a free society.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed to “hold accountable this brazen militarization of power.”

House Republicans have created a judiciary subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), on “the militarization of the federal government.” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, asserted that “the militarization of the federal government against President Biden’s political rivals cannot go unchecked.”

In a reprise of their false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Republicans kept Democratic ‘weaponization’ to the front page of their playbook, even as they uncovered virtually no evidence of it. . Moreover, in a classic example of the psychological concept of projection – attributing one’s own illicit motives to an adversary – Republicans turn out to be aspirants to militarization.

In May, Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate possible wrongdoing by FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) officials in their investigation into the alleged collusion of Russia with the Trump campaign in the 2016 election, released its long-awaited report. After acknowledging that the FBI’s preliminary investigation was appropriate, Durham sharply criticized the agency for its “confirmation bias” and “lack of analytical rigor” in authorizing a full-scale investigation.

In their rush to prove the weaponization of Democrats, Republicans have gone far beyond its actual findings and results in court. Durham won a guilty plea from an FBI attorney who altered a document used in a wiretap renewal application, but he was only sentenced to 12 months probation by a judge who found that his action was not politically motivated. Durham’s only two other lawsuits, against a Clinton campaign lawyer and a Russian analyst, for making false statements to the FBI, resulted in acquittals.

Durham did not allege a “Deep State” plot to defeat Donald Trump. He concluded that Hillary Clinton had committed “no provable criminal offence”. He did not accuse any high-level FBI or intelligence agent of a crime or propose any major changes in DOJ policies. It should also be noted that the flaws in the FBI investigation highlighted by Durham had already been identified by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. More importantly, Durham confirmed that Attorney General Merrick Garland played no role in his investigation and “never asked me not to impeach anyone”.

None of this deterred Judiciary Committee Chairman Jordan from proclaiming, “Seven years of attacking Trump is pretty scary. But what’s scarier is that any of us could be next.

Last month David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, who had been appointed by Attorney General Barr to lead an investigation into Hunter Biden, negotiated a guilty plea to two misdemeanor charges of willful federal tax evasion. on income and settled a felony charge of lying on a firearms license application. Because the case has yet to be fully resolved, Weiss declined to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, but claimed in a letter that he was given “ultimate authority over the case, including including the responsibility of deciding where, when and whether to file charges”. and to make the decisions necessary to preserve the integrity of the prosecution.

Nonetheless, Governor DeSantis felt that “if Hunter was a Republican, he would have been in jail years ago.” President McCarthy ignored the multi-year investigation by a Trump-appointed prosecutor and compared GOP talking points on the Biden and Trump case decision. Chairman Comer claimed the plea deal came despite “growing evidence … that the Bidens were engaging in a pattern of bribery, influence peddling and possibly kickbacks.” Comer added that investigations into their “shady business dealings … which threaten our national security” will continue.

So far, it should be noted that Comer’s committee has found no evidence of corrupt behavior on the part of President Biden, of Biden’s involvement in his son’s business ventures, or of new and credible information about Hunter Biden. Comer has also not expressed interest in investigating members of the Trump family who allegedly monetized their access to the former president.

Trump has left no doubt that if he returns to the White House, he will arm the Justice Department and all other branches of government. His former chief of staff, John Kelly, recalled Trump “always telling me that we had to use the FBI and the IRS to prosecute people.” White House attorney Don McGahn deflected Trump’s demands to order the DOJ to prosecute Hillary Clinton and James Comey. And in late 2020, Trump wanted Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to send a letter to swing state officials alleging voter fraud, asking them to delay certifying the results and “leave the rest to me and Congressmen R. “.

You could end crises and bank bailouts, but not bank failures

So no one should be surprised that this month, as House Republicans introduced a resolution to impeach President Biden and censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Trump, who previously announced a ten-point plan to “dismantle the ‘Deep State,'” promised that if re-elected, he would appoint a special prosecutor “to prosecute the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America and all the Biden crime family”.

If they succeed in dismantling our democratic institutions and sidelining or silencing their critics, these armed autocrats will not make America great, good or better.

Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He is co-author (with Stuart Blumin) of “Rude Republic: Americans and Their Politics in the Nineteenth Century”.

