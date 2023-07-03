Politics
Lives ruined by conversion therapy for years since ministers vowed to ban it
Conversion therapy must be completely banned without exception, campaigners have said five years after the government first promised to end the practice.
Lives have been ruined by attempts to heal LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) people to be themselves, Stonewall said.
The government, then led by Theresa May, first promised to ban conversion practices in July 2018.
At the time, the then Prime Minister described conversion therapy as abhorrent and something she was shocked to learn was continuing.
She said: I think it has no place in modern Britain.
Since then, there have been years of delays and reversals, with the government saying in January that it would publish a bill soon.
At this point, he is committed to providing conversion therapy for everyone, including transgender people.
When the government initially announced its consultation on banning conversion therapy, its universal proposals were aimed at protecting all LGBT+ people.
But in March 2022, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson radically scrapped the proposed legislation, later defending a decision not to include trans people saying there were complexities and sensitivities to be resolved. .
In January this year, Michelle Donelan, then secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said ministers recognized the strength of sentiment on the issue of harmful conversion practices, adding that he was right that the problem be tackled through a dedicated team and adapted legislative approach.
She described it as a complex area, adding that legislation must not, through lack of clarity, harm the growing number of children and young adults in gender distress, by inadvertently criminalizing or chilling legitimate conversations. that parents or clinicians can have with their children.
On Monday, marking the fifth anniversary of the government’s pledge on the ban, campaigners called for urgent action.
Jayne Ozanne of the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition accused the government of trying every trick in the book to delay and thwart the introduction of this vital legislation.
She added: One can only conclude that they are unwilling to protect LGBT+ people and are only interested in fueling fabricated culture wars at the expense of the lives of vulnerable people. This is all an absolute disgrace, which the British public will find hard to forgive.
Sasha Misra, Associate Director of Communications at Stonewall, said: Monday July 3 marks half a decade since the UK government first promised to ban conversion therapy.
Five years and four Prime Ministers later, we are still waiting for this ban to materialize. In the meantime, lives have continued to be ruined as these damaging attempts to cure LGBTQ+ people to be themselves remain legal.
Even now, we hear disturbing whispers that would leave LGBTQ+ people open to abuse. The ban must not contain loopholes that would allow abuse to continue through the back door, whether through the idea that people can consent to abuse, exemptions for medical settings, or any other exclusion.
Conversion therapy is not therapy, it is abuse. And we need the UK government to keep their promise. Called on the UK government to publish the bill immediately and present the final bill by the King’s Speech in November.
A spokesperson for the Center for Government Equality said: This Government is committed to protecting those at risk from conversion practices.
As part of this, we will publish a draft law setting out our approach, which will be considered by a joint committee of both chambers during this parliamentary session. This will allow for in-depth analysis and a challenge to test the policy and writing and ensure that we address any risk of unintended impacts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/uk-government-government-theresa-may-boris-johnson-stonewall-b2368203.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Evolution and Future of the US-China Relationship
- Lives ruined by conversion therapy for years since ministers vowed to ban it
- The Sopranos actor rages over Supreme Court protection of religious freedom
- Yodaplus: Accelerating India’s Startup Boom with Breakthrough Technology
- Republicans are wannabes to militarization | The hill
- Joe Biden Meets King and Rishi Sunak During Visit to UK This Month to Strengthen Close Ties
- YoMovies 2023 Watch and Download Hollywood and Bollywood Movies
- the young female players are pursued by male coaches
- You’re beautiful, but why dress like that: Brittany Mahomes’ outfit in Las Vegas bothers many despite the support of Patrick Mahomes
- Canadian law blocks Google and Meta from accessing local news
- PM Modi has achieved the dream of social justice, says CM Yogi
- Jokowi’s political dynasty fixture revives the smell of Soeharto’s era: the ebb seems more real…