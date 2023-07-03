Lives ruined by conversion therapy for years since ministers vowed to ban it

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Conversion therapy must be completely banned without exception, campaigners have said five years after the government first promised to end the practice.

Lives have been ruined by attempts to heal LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) people to be themselves, Stonewall said.

The government, then led by Theresa May, first promised to ban conversion practices in July 2018.





It has no place in modern Britain Therese May in 2018

At the time, the then Prime Minister described conversion therapy as abhorrent and something she was shocked to learn was continuing.

She said: I think it has no place in modern Britain.

Since then, there have been years of delays and reversals, with the government saying in January that it would publish a bill soon.

At this point, he is committed to providing conversion therapy for everyone, including transgender people.

When the government initially announced its consultation on banning conversion therapy, its universal proposals were aimed at protecting all LGBT+ people.

But in March 2022, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson radically scrapped the proposed legislation, later defending a decision not to include trans people saying there were complexities and sensitivities to be resolved. .

In January this year, Michelle Donelan, then secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said ministers recognized the strength of sentiment on the issue of harmful conversion practices, adding that he was right that the problem be tackled through a dedicated team and adapted legislative approach.





Conversion “therapy” is not therapy, it is abused. And we need the UK government to keep their promise Sasha Misra, Stonewall

She described it as a complex area, adding that legislation must not, through lack of clarity, harm the growing number of children and young adults in gender distress, by inadvertently criminalizing or chilling legitimate conversations. that parents or clinicians can have with their children.

On Monday, marking the fifth anniversary of the government’s pledge on the ban, campaigners called for urgent action.

Jayne Ozanne of the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition accused the government of trying every trick in the book to delay and thwart the introduction of this vital legislation.

She added: One can only conclude that they are unwilling to protect LGBT+ people and are only interested in fueling fabricated culture wars at the expense of the lives of vulnerable people. This is all an absolute disgrace, which the British public will find hard to forgive.

Sasha Misra, Associate Director of Communications at Stonewall, said: Monday July 3 marks half a decade since the UK government first promised to ban conversion therapy.

Five years and four Prime Ministers later, we are still waiting for this ban to materialize. In the meantime, lives have continued to be ruined as these damaging attempts to cure LGBTQ+ people to be themselves remain legal.

Even now, we hear disturbing whispers that would leave LGBTQ+ people open to abuse. The ban must not contain loopholes that would allow abuse to continue through the back door, whether through the idea that people can consent to abuse, exemptions for medical settings, or any other exclusion.

Conversion therapy is not therapy, it is abuse. And we need the UK government to keep their promise. Called on the UK government to publish the bill immediately and present the final bill by the King’s Speech in November.

A spokesperson for the Center for Government Equality said: This Government is committed to protecting those at risk from conversion practices.

As part of this, we will publish a draft law setting out our approach, which will be considered by a joint committee of both chambers during this parliamentary session. This will allow for in-depth analysis and a challenge to test the policy and writing and ensure that we address any risk of unintended impacts.