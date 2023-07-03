Janet Yellen will meet with senior officials in China this week





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services March 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee | Getty Images Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen trip to beijing this week to meet with senior Chinese officials. Treasury said Yellen is expected to discuss a number of macroeconomic and financial issues, as well as how the United States and China can “responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly on issues of concern, and work together.” together to tackle global challenges”. A senior administration official told reporters that the trip was intended “to deepen and increase the frequency of communications between our countries in the future and to stabilize relations, avoid misunderstandings and expand collaboration where we can”. The official noted, however, that the Biden administration does not expect significant breakthroughs on Yellen’s trip. The Treasury said it would provide more details of his trip at a later date. China’s state broadcaster CCTV confirmed that Yellen would be visiting from July 6-9. In an April speech, Yellen pointed out three economic priorities for the U.S.-China relationship: securing national security interests, fostering mutually beneficial growth, and cooperating on global challenges such as climate change and over-indebtedness. The senior administration official told reporters that Yellen’s visit will underscore those goals. However, Yellen had stressed in April that the United States would not hesitate to “defend our vital interests”. She noted, however, that these measures are “motivated solely by our concerns about our safety and our values” and are not intended to “achieve a competitive economic advantage”. The senior administration official reiterated that position on Sunday, saying “We are not seeking to decouple our economies, a complete cessation of trade and investment would be destabilizing for both of our countries and the global economy.” Yellen’s trip comes just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. During his meeting, Blinken stressed the importance of economic relations between the two nations. He noted that the growth of major economies like China is in the interests of the United States, but “it is not in our interest to provide China with technology that could be used against us. CNBC’s Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

