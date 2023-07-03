Politics
ANDREW PIERCE: The hotshot Tory strategist with one foot in the labor camp
Isaac Levido is the grand strategist who orchestrated Boris’ landslide in 2019.
With polls suggesting Labor is heading for a comfortable election victory next year, Rishi is surely hoping Levido is the man who can turn the tide for the Tories.
‘Wizard of Oz’ protege Sir Lynton Crosby, who helped Boris become mayor of London twice and won David Cameron’s majority in 2015, Levido launched his own consultancy, Fleetwood Strategy, in 2020 .
Fleetwood’s payroll is stuffed with Tory apparatchiks, including Henry Cook, a former adviser to Michael Gove, and Michael Brooks, a former Tory Central Office director.
ANDREW PIERCE: Isaac Levido is the strategist who orchestrated the Boris landslide in 2019
Of course, Levido has a business to run and needs to ensure its long-term survival, so could he hedge his bets?
Recently he hired Melantha Chittenden, a Labor figurehead who spent four years in the community union, regularly liaising with Labor MPs and shadow ministers.
An industry source tells me: “Hiring Labor lobbyists for the first time is a sign that Isaac is preparing for the possibility of a Keir Starmer government.
“It’s easier to do business with a new government if you have people on your books who are party members and have worked for the party.”
In a cheesy post last week to mark the 10th anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage, David Cameron said: ‘It’s one of the accomplishments I’m most proud of (I usually make a joke about my ‘gay pride “). “It was tough, but worth the fight. Quick as a flash, the Lib-Dems responded: ‘It was a Liberal Democrat idea and it was our [minister] Lynne Featherstone who made this possible. She even wrote a book about it called Equal Ever After… Maybe you could read it and thank her. Finally.’
On the 10th anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage, David Cameron (pictured) said: ‘It’s one of the accomplishments I’m most proud of (I usually make a joke about my ‘gay pride’) … It was hard, but it was worth it.
Earl Binface, the so-called ‘intergalactic space warrior’ who opposed Boris Johnson in 2019, is due to contest this month’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-elections, triggered when the former Prime Minister resigned as MP. If Binface were to unexpectedly gain power, nurses’ pay would be tied to ministers’ pay for the next 100 years and the House of Lords would be abolished. Am I getting older or do the goofy candidates seem more sane?
The Duchess of Edinburgh risks being drawn into growing tensions within Girlguiding, which counts her as chair.
After a tumultuous row that saw leaders asked to say “parents and guardians” instead of “mother and father”, five activity centers are about to close and there are talks of severing ties with sister organizations in the stranger.
Rather than close activity centres, campaigners want Girlguiding to instead sell off its 25 million HQs in central London. Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Nigel Evans, whose Ribble Valley constituency is home to one of the doomed centres, has embarked on the warpath and won the backing of Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. They intend to take the issue to the top.
A former Brownie herself, Sophie will have to tread carefully to avoid getting drawn into a good old rowdy row.
Boris Johnson’s place in musical history is assured. The former prime minister is named in a new recording of We Didn’t Start The Fire, Billy Joel’s 1989 hit charting the most seismic post-war events. The updated version of American rockers Fall Out Boy looks back over the years and references “Boris Johnson, Brexit, Kanye West and Taylor Swift”. No room for Theresa May, unfortunately.
Boris Johnson’s (pictured) place in music history is assured. The former Prime Minister is named in a new recording of We Didn’t Start The Fire, Billy Joel’s 1989 hit charting the most seismic post-war events
In a radio interview, Lord (Ed) Vaizey, the longest-serving Culture Minister with six years’ tenure, was asked if he already buys his own tickets to events. “I haven’t paid anything for 20 years,” he replied. Well, at least he’s honest!
I-spy: Daniel Korski at US Ambassador Jane Hartley’s summer party at her stunning Regent’s Park residence. Just hours earlier, Korski had pulled out of the race for London Conservative mayoral candidates following TV executive Daisy Goodwin’s accusation of groping her in Downing Street ten years ago. years. “He ate vegan food and drank like he didn’t care,” said a frustrated Tory MP. “Yet he had turned the mayoral race into an all-out farce.”
Daniel Korski (pictured) pulled out of the race to succeed Sadiq Khan as Mayor of London earlier this week after sexual assault accusations
