



I offered to help prepare Chris Christie for the debate with Donald Trump.

Christie helped groom Trump in 2016, saying he was playing Hillary Clinton very aggressively so Trump would think the real thing was a cakewalk.

And now, sitting at a New York Times cafeteria table with the former governor of New Jersey, I thought to myself, I could play Trump.

We’ve both known the blackguard for decades. And let’s be honest. We want Christie on this wall. After years of watching Republicans cower before Trump, it’s heartwarming to see the disgraced former president finally meet his average match.

Even my Republican sister, who doesn’t want to vote for Trump but can if her Trump vs. President Joe Biden sent Christie money to help secure him a spot on the debate stage.

Trump has bragged that he is so far ahead of his Republican rivals that he might not bother showing up for the first debate in August, hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee.

I think the hell is showing up for the proceedings because his ego won’t allow him not to, Christie said. He can’t have a big TV show he’s not on. He smiled, adding: He’s crazy on Truth Social, and no one pays attention? He won’t do well.

I warned that Trump is an asymmetric fighter, so it’s hard to know how to go about it. Clinton tried to rise above him, and Marco Rubio imitated his crude style.

You just brought up two of the least skilled politicians I’ve ever met, Christie said, noting of Trump: I don’t think he’s ever faced anyone who knows how to do what he’s doing . He’s never raced against someone from New Jersey who understands what New York is and what it’s all about.

For people like me, who grew up here and lived my whole life in this atmosphere, this is just one of the many people I know who have this personality. He knows that I know his game.

He said he was not running for revenge on Trump for giving him a horrible case of Covid. Trump came to discuss preparedness in September 2020 without telling Christie or anyone else that he had tested positive the day before, and Christie ended up in the intensive care unit for seven days.

And he said he wasn’t looking for revenge because Trump didn’t appoint him attorney general. (Jared Kushner still harbored a grudge because Christie put Kushner’s father in jail).

But even for a guy who could be very mean as a governor, trying to overthrow democracy was a bridge too far.

The idea that somehow everyone is going to stand there and wait for him to crumble under his own weight and then say, Oh, I didn’t say anything bad about him, he said. He never fell from his own weight. The only time Donald Trump backed down in his life was when he was beaten for backing down. I saw him arrive in Atlantic City. He went bankrupt three times. He finally had to give in and close.

Christie mocked Ron DeSantis in response to January 6, saying he was not in Washington; Was he alive? Christie asked Kaitlan Collins on CNN. He thinks DeSantis has already lost the authenticity contest: if you tell Tucker Carlson that Ukraine is a territorial dispute, then a few days later you go to Piers Morgan and you call Putin a war criminal, well , it’s one or the other.

What about the end of the love affair with Fox News and Trump?

I’ve known Rupert a long time, said Christie. I suspect Rupert’s point of view is: enough is enough.

Trump, as his former chief of staff John Kelly said, is he scared to death?

He’s scared, said Christie. Look, a guy like him, the last place you want to be in life is in jail because you give up control, and he’s a control freak. Trump plays checkers, not chess, Christie said, rushing just to make the next jump.

Christie is the ultimate Jersey guy. (His relationship with his idol Bruce Springsteen, which fractured during his time as Trump’s sycophant, is a work in progress, he said.) So I wonder what he thinks of Jack Smith focusing on vivid scenes at Bedminster Golf Club. , New Jersey, with Trump waving classified documents and then telling reporters it was just bravado and the documents were just blueprints for a golf course.

Yeah, because, look, for Donald Trump, it’s better to be called a liar than go to jail, Christie said. If what he’s buying her is a get out of jail card, hell takes that trade every day.

Trump peppered Christie with insults about her weight slob, Sloppy Chris Christie and a bogus video showing Christie feasting on a fried food buffet.

I’m not going to say it never bothers me, Christie said, noting that whenever you’re hit for a weakness or failure, it depends on your mood how badly you take it. But, he added, Trump is not Adonis, so coming from him? We do not care? Look in the mirror. I always thought it was very funny that he had this vision of himself. He once told me that the reason he ties his ties so long is that it makes him thinner and that I should do the same.

Trump was also the one in 2005 who first suggested Christie get tummy band surgery, which he eventually did. So, I ask, Trump was concerned about your health, and now he’s violently insulting you about your weight?

That’s part of his magic, says Christie. He has it in him to do either. It’s not like he can’t be charming. He can be. But only when he’s looking for something from you.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/world/us/2023/07/02/maureen-dowd-jersey-boy-chris-christie-is-a-mean-match-for-donald-trump/

