WASHINGTON (AP) Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing on Thursday as part of an ongoing effort by the Biden administration to unfreeze U.S.-China relations, a senior Treasury official said Sunday.

Yellen, who has called the idea of ​​economic decoupling with China disastrous, has often said over the past year that she would like to visit China. She says the two nations “can and must find a way to live together despite their strained relationship over geopolitics and economic development.” Yellen will meet with Chinese officials this week, American companies doing business in China and with Chinese people and will stay until July 9, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the trip.

The purpose of her visit is to deepen and increase the frequency of communications between the United States and China, the official said. While there are clear areas of common interest where Yellen can move forward, the official said, there are also significant disagreements that won’t be resolved by a single trip.

The most recent surge came after President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a a dictator at a campaign fundraiser earlier in June. The Chinese protested loudly, but Biden later said his blunt statements regarding China were simply not something I would change much.

The US president’s statements came after tensions over a Chinese surveillance balloon the US government shot down, US-imposed restrictions on China’s access to advanced computer chips and ongoing tensions over the Taiwan’s status and security. Yet in comments by Biden’s dictator at a California fundraiser, the president told his audience that he was not worried about China because the United States had taken steps to compete with its financial and technological ambitions.

Yellen’s trip would follow that of Secretary of State Antony Blinken two-day layover in Beijing in June, the highest-level meetings in China over the past five years. Blinker met Xi and the two agreed to stabilize the deteriorated relations between the United States and China. However, better communications between their armies could not be agreed upon. Treasury officials did not specify which officials she would meet, but said it would not be Xi.

The Treasury Secretary’s visit will focus more on stabilizing the global economy and challenging China’s support for Russia in its ongoing ground invasion of Ukraine. China has developed a uncomfortable proximity the Kremlin claiming neutrality in the war, but holding joint military exercises and frequent state visits with Russian officials.

Still, US officials are hopeful that US-China relations will not deteriorate further.

Yellen met with his former Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, in January in Switzerland and gave a major speech at Johns Hopkins University in April calling for cooperation on the pressing global challenges of our time between the two countries in an effort to maintain global stability, while supporting economic restrictions imposed on China to advance US national security interests.

New developments show glimmers of what could spark a renewed relationship.

At a Paris summit on global finance last week, an agreement has been negotiated which restructured Zambia’s debt with its creditors, including China’s largest creditor Zambia holding $4.1 billion out of a total of $6.3 billion in debt. The deal can provide a roadmap for how China will handle restructuring deals with other debt-ridden countries, and shows the Asian superpower is willing to cooperate in negotiations with other Group of 20 countries.

I am glad the international community has come together to support Zambia at this difficult time, Yellen said in a statement last week.

However, many other tensions impact superpower relations. The discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon crossing sensitive areas of the United States in February put a damper on his previous travel plans and further strained relations.

Earlier this year, US lawmakers grilled CEO of TikTok Shou Zi Chew over data security and the social media company’s ties to China, with some pushing for a ban on the app, which is popular among young Americans.

And last October, the Biden administration export controls to limit China’s ability to access advanced chips, which it says can be used to build weapons, commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of Chinese military logistics.

Yellen’s trip also comes as Biden plans to release a Executive Decree it would tighten rules on certain overseas investments by U.S. companies in a bid to limit China’s ability to acquire technologies that could enhance its military prowess.

Yet trade intertwines the US and Chinese economies. And despite strong talk about the need to rethink the relationship, Yellen said in his speech at Johns Hopkins that a complete separation of our economies would be disastrous for both countries. It would be destabilizing for the rest of the world. Rather, we know that the health of the Chinese and American economies are intertwined.

China shipped more than $536 billion worth of goods to the United States last year. By contrast, the United States exported $154 billion worth of goods to China, according to the Census Bureau.

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.