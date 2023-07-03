What liberal bias? My media research suggests this is another right-wing myth





Allegations of media bias are rife among Republicans. When Donald Trump was asked in June about federal charges against him for illegally keeping classified government documents, he attacked the “fake news” media for their “continued witch hunt” against him “which has literally been going on for seven years”.

Such attacks are nothing new for Trump, who in May reportedly angered NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard’s questions about the criminal investigation Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg tried to seize the phone from Hillyard, then told his assistants to “get him out of here”.

The attack on freedom of the press is not new to the Republican Party either. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, now a presidential candidate, recently approved a legislative effort to restrict freedom of the press by designating anonymous news sources as “false” for legal purposes in libel and defamation cases. eliminating the protection of “journalist privilege”, which shields journalists from having to identify anonymous sources in defamation suits.

Not to be outdone, Trump weighed in on how to punish journalists, suggesting that reporters who published the leaked Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade should be prosecuted, incarcerated and then raped in prison.

These developments are part of a broader right-wing attack on media freedom and the right of journalists to critically report the news. These attacks are driven by the assumption that the media has a liberal bias and is responsible for regularly spreading “fake news” and systematically manipulating the public as a result.

The response from much of the public, including the GOP base, is as one would expect, with growing distrust of the news media. A recent poll reveals that a majority of Americans agree that “the media fuels political division”, with 61% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 23% of Democrats agreeing that the media “harms to democracy”. Half of Americans believe that the national media “intends to mislead, misinform, or persuade the public to adopt a particular point of view through their reporting.”

My own research found little evidence of a pervasive liberal or pro-Democratic bias in the news. But as journalists acknowledge, there is a pro-official bias that favors the ruling party.

These narratives warning against media manipulation and pernicious liberal biases can create a distinct reality for much of the public, regardless of whether or not there is evidence of such pervasive bias in media content and effects. . As a political communications scholar, I have spent the past 20 years studying the issue of media bias in politics. My own academic work, spanning decades of reporting on various public policy issues, historically uncovered little evidence of pervasive liberal or pro-Democratic bias in the news.

As journalists themselves recognize, and as I find in my research, it is more accurate to speak of a pro-official bias in the news, in which journalists favor the party in power in Washington at a time given. None of this evidence necessarily matters, however, when the dominant narrative in American political culture, particularly among Republican officials, right-wing pundits, and much of the public, is that the media broadcasts ” biased fake news.

Irrespective of this impassioned and incendiary rhetoric, it is worth looking at the facts. For example, in my own research examining over 160 survey questions between the mid-2000s and mid-2010s, I found virtually no evidence of liberal media effects for consumption from various outlets such as CNN and MSNBC, which are commonly attacked for their alleged bias.

MSNBC news consumption had a significant association with liberal political attitudes on various issues only 15% of the time, and this was only true 10% of the time for CNN news consumption. On the contrary, the main culprit in terms of indoctrination effects was Fox News, consumption of this channel’s information being significantly associated with right-wing beliefs 60% of the time, even after controlling for partisanship and ideology. respondents, among other factors.

These findings undermine claims about a pro-Democratic or liberal media bias in the years before Trump. But what about the period since his first election, which has generally been associated with more extreme partisan polarization? I’ve updated my poll analysis to include the years of Trump’s presidency, and the results largely reinforce my previous research. While there is certainly evidence of increasing polarization “on both sides,” such polarization is still primarily a right-wing phenomenon, attesting to highly skewed media effects that appear to further GOP indoctrination efforts.

Looking at the September 2019 and September 2020 polls from the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago and the Pew Research Center, I looked at the consumption of various media in relation to public opinion on political issues in the Trump era. I used statistical analysis to track how often consumption of CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News was associated with respondents holding liberal and conservative political attitudes, after controlling for a variety of factors, including respondents’ ideology, partisanship, age, education, race, gender and income.

First, there is certainly cause for concern on “both sides” regarding the rise of echo chambers in the American media. Clearly. liberals and democrats gravitate towards certain sources of information, and conservatives and republicans towards others. In the NORC survey, Democrats were much more likely to say they regularly consumed CNN and MSNBC, while Republicans were more likely to say they relied heavily on Fox News. Twenty-nine percent of Democrats said they relied “a lot” on MSNBC for their news, compared to just 3% of Republicans. Similarly, 36% of Democrats relied heavily on CNN, compared to 6% of Republicans. Alternatively, 44% of Republicans relied heavily on Fox News, compared to just 7% of Democrats. Neither of these trends is encouraging in a country that considers itself a democracy, at least if democracy requires informed citizens willing to consider different sources of information and opinions contrary to those they already have.

Beyond the question of the echo chamber, there is the question of whether the consumption of these places has an indoctrinating effect on viewers. Here, the evidence suggests that Americans should be concerned first and foremost with the power of right-wing media outlets like Fox News. Looking at both the NORC and Pew polls, I analyzed media consumption against a host of political issues. For the Pew poll, I looked at attitudes about how Trump has responded to the COVID-19 crisis; opinions on Trump’s sincerity in passing on information about COVID; attitudes toward the extremist pro-Trump QAnon movement; and attitudes regarding alleged mass voter fraud in US elections.

The NORC survey answered other political questions, including opinions on the overthrow of Roe v. Wade; on efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act; laws prohibiting discrimination in employment based on sexual orientation; on government financial support for religious schools; about support for Second Amendment gun ownership rights and a ban on semi-automatic rifles; whether business owners should be able to deny services to LGBTQ+ people on religious (or “free speech”) grounds; whether Trump should have ended DACA protections for unauthorized immigrants; on same-sex marriage; on affirmative action in university admissions; about Trump’s travel ban on immigrants from Muslim-majority countries; about private companies denying birth control to employees based on religious objections; about corporations and unions spending unlimited money on US elections; on Federal Court decisions on partisan gerrymandering disputes; on Trump’s jobs approval rating during the COVID crisis; and on voting preferences between Trump and Joe Biden in the 2020 election. With such a set of questions, whatever pattern is uncovered, it should tell us a lot about alleged partisan indoctrination in the media.

What we see here, in fact, is dramatic evidence of partisan indoctrination in the news and it is primarily a right-wing phenomenon. In only four of the 20 survey questions was CNN consumption associated with the formation of liberal political attitudes, after statistically controlling for viewers’ partisan and ideological predispositions. The results were stronger for MSNBC, with consumption associated with liberal attitudes for nine of the 20 questions. This is certainly evidence of an indoctrination in favor of liberal values, far more than what I found in the previous decade.

What we see here is dramatic evidence of asymmetrical partisan indoctrination in the news media and it is primarily a right-wing phenomenon.

But by far the strongest evidence of indoctrination has been seen among conservative media consumers. Consumption of Fox News was associated with conservative views 90% of the time in 18 out of 20 questions surveyed. That was a much higher rate than in the decade before Trump, when Fox News viewership correlated with forming conservative attitudes 60% of the time. These findings tell us that partisan indoctrination has become extremely skewed in the Trump era.

If we are concerned about ideological and partisan echo chambers, we should reorient the national debate on media bias to focus first and foremost on the main culprits: right-wing outlets such as Fox News. The evidence explored here challenges Republican claims that the “liberal media” is the primary indoctrinating force in American politics and communication today. That role is reserved for the GOP’s main mass communications arm, Fox News, which is crucial in mobilizing the party’s base to support conservative political causes.

But we shouldn’t just worry about indoctrination. There is also the issue of growing support for authoritarianism and public outrage against specific outlets seen as overly critical of Trump. This growing anger is what is fueling the Republican attack on press freedom, an attack that should be of deep concern to anyone with a fundamental commitment to free speech and constitutional democracy.

