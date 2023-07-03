Tristan Blythe: leadership spotlight





Covid-19 has been in the headlines again, due to two Westminster developments which reflect government action during the pandemic. First, there is the ongoing investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic, including its preparedness for such an event. Second, the Privileges Committee report into whether then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Parliament over the partygate scandal has been published. We will not know the judgment of the investigation until its report is also published. However, the judgment of MPs on the Privilege Committee report on Johnson’s behavior is extremely damning. As you will recall, Johnson resigned as an MP before the report was published, after being briefed on its findings. If he hadn’t, the committee had recommended that he be suspended for 90 days – which would have led to a by-election anyway. He also demanded that he be stripped of the pass which allows former MPs limited access to the Houses of Parliament. Johnson immediately dismissed the report’s findings, saying the findings were based on political reasons. A few days later, after a heated debate, MPs voted for the sanctions. Even if the pandemic inquiry is kinder to Johnson than the privileges committee and MPs, it seems hard to imagine him making a political comeback (at least anytime soon). Many in the charitable sector may feel disappointed, angry and sad at the attitude and behavior of those who set the rules during the lockdowns, but are there broader lessons to be learned from these events? I think the real problem here is one of leadership. A good leader behaves with integrity and honesty, recognizes that they are part of the larger team, and behaves in a way that they want the rest of their organization to do. It would, of course, be ridiculous to suggest that only the Johnson administration had leadership problems. In the world of politics, the SNP is also subjecting its former leaders to legal scrutiny for alleged wrongdoing. Outside the world of politics, there has been the recent CBI scandal. Charities are not immune either and there are also stories of management failures in the sector. If charity finance leaders take anything away from the current Westminster saga, I suggest it is to reflect on their position as key leaders in the sector – and to take pride in striving to lead well and having the positive impact on society. Tristan Blyth is the editor of Charity Finance Charitable Funding Packed with how-to articles and analysis of the latest financial trends, as well as in-depth briefings on technical and legal changes, and benchmarking surveys to help busy finance teams get their money’s worth. Find more information here and subscribe today!

