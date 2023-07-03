US Treasury Secretary to Visit China as Embassy Warns Businesses, Academics and Journalists of New Security Risks





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the 2023 Independent Community Bankers Conference … [+] America Capital Summit on May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing July 6-9 for meetings with senior Chinese officials, the US Treasury Department announced today. While in Beijing, Yellen will discuss the importance for our countries, as the two largest economies in the world, to manage our relations responsibly, communicate directly on issues of concern and work together to address challenges. worldwide, the statement said. The meetings are the latest twist in months of volatility in relations between the two countries. Just Friday, US Ambassador to China Nicolas Burns tweeted a troubling amendment to a Chinese counterintelligence law that will come into effect on July 1. US businesses, academics, journalists and others should be aware of this troubling amendment to the PRC (People’s Republic of China) Espionage Law. We will continue to communicate our strong concerns directly to the government here, Burns said. The US Embassy said in a separate tweet yesterday that the review could create legal risks or uncertainty for foreign businesses, journalists, academics and researchers. Military tension has skyrocketed since a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last August; this was followed by hopes for improvement after a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali in November, hinting at a visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> That visit and talks between the two sides broke down earlier this year after the US downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the heartland of the United States in February created an uproar in Congress. and slowed the momentum created by the Biden-Xi meeting. Blinkens’ visit unfolded last month with a short meeting with Xi, fueling expectations that the two sides would try to focus more on economic issues in the future and work to pave the way for a trip by the leader. Chinese in San Francisco for APEC Leaders. meeting in November. Important economic issues will now enter the discussion, along with other players including Yellen, US Chamber of Commerce President Sean Stein said in a written exchange with Forbes last week after Blinkens’ visit. The United States’ relationship with China is too large and complex to be anything more than a team sport. Now the United States will bring more players to the field, Stein said. (See related post here.) China, unhappy with US sanctions against companies perceived as a threat to US national security, has this year raided US mainland research or due diligence firms such as Bain and Mintz. He recently passed a revision to the national security law considered vague by experts, making it even more difficult for American companies to navigate the political thicket. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of … [+] the people in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press In a month of April speech, Yellen outlined what she said are three principles guiding the Americas’ economic relationship with China. First, we seek to protect our national security interests as well as those of our allies and to protect human rights through targeted actions that are not intended to gain economic advantage. Second, we seek a healthy economic relationship with China that fosters mutually beneficial growth and innovation and expands economic opportunity for American workers and businesses. Finally, we also seek to cooperate on pressing global challenges such as climate change and over-indebtedness, she said. Additional details about Yellens’ trip will be announced at a later date, the Treasury Department said. See related articles: China’s Days as a Single Overseas Source for American Companies Are Over Stephen Roach Arab-Chinese investment and manufacturing set to grow after high-profile event in Riyadh Sales of Warren Buffett-backed electric vehicle maker BYD nearly doubled in June China adapts and kickstarts economy needs private sector boost Matthews Asias Andy Rothman Diplomatic Drive-By? Blinken secures short meeting with Xi as US-China contacts continue @rfannerychina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/russellflannery/2023/07/02/us-treasury-secretary-to-visit-china-as-embassy-warns-businesses-scholars-journalists-on-new-security-risks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos