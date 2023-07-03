Pete Buttigieg mocks Ron DeSantis for trying to ‘prove’ his ‘manhood’





Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday over a video attacking former President Donald Trump over LGBTQ rights.

The DeSantis presidential campaign reposted a video to Twitter last week showing overtures to the LGBTQ community by Trump over the years, including a video of him saying he would do everything in my power to protect our citizens. LGBTQ in a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016. Trump released the remarks following the deadly mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

The second part of the video focuses on DeSantis, seeming to try to portray him as the paragon of masculinity. The punchy background music is accompanied by images of DeSantis, muscular, shirtless men and headlines about anti-LGBTQ policies signed by DeSantis.

I’ll choose my words carefully, in part because I’m appearing as secretary so I can’t talk about campaigns, Buttigieg, the first openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, said in an interview on CNN. State of the Union.”

I’m going to leave out the weirdness of trying to prove your manhood by putting together a video that sticks images of you between oiled up and shirtless bodybuilders, he added. And just going back to the bigger question that concerns me every time I see this stuff in the political space, which is, again, who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to do better? And what public policy problems do you wake up in the morning thinking about how to solve them?

After noting his recent trips to places around the country that use funds from the bipartisan infrastructure act that President Joe Biden signed in 2021, Buttigieg said: I just don’t understand the mentality of someone who wakes up in the morning thinking he’s going to prove his worth by competing to see who can make life the hardest for a hard-hit community that is already so vulnerable in America.

The DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Christina Pushaw, the DeSantis Campaigns Rapid Response Director, brushed off the backlash in a tweet Friday night: Opposing federal recognition of Pride Month is not homophobic. Nor would we support a month to celebrate the sexual orientation of straight people… It’s pointless, divisive, complacent.

The video drew criticism from Democrats and some Republicans.

Buttigiegs husband, Chasten Buttigieg, tweeted Friday: It’s actually very gay.

Log Cabin Republicans, a group that represents LGBTQ conservatives, tweeted that the video strayed into homophobic territory.

“Desantis Rhetoric will lose hard-earned gains in critical races across the country. This old playbook has been tried in the past and failed – time and time again,” the band added in a follow-up tweet, qualifying also his political positions of “dangerous and politically stupid.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, another Republican presidential candidate, also took issue with the video.

I’m not comfortable with that, and I’m not comfortable with how Governor DeSantis and Donald Trump are advancing our debate in this country, Christie said Sunday morning on “the state of the CNN’s ‘Union’, adding that they were trying to further divide us by avoiding big issues like inflation.

And this type of video does nothing to solve these problems. And it’s a teenage food fight between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, he said. And I don’t think that’s what leaders should be doing.

DeSantis signed a series of bills restricting LGBTQ rights this year, including a measure that expands what critics have called Floridas Dont Say Gay Law and another that will ban transition-related care for minors.

DeSantis and the State Board of Education have also been sued by LGBTQ students and parents, who say the proposed Parental Rights in Education Bill would stigmatize, silence and erase LGBTQ people in Florida public schools. .

During his presidency, Trump has been criticized by LGBTQ rights advocates for some of his policies, including banning transgender people from the military, removing Title IX protections for transgender students, and rescinding plans to count LGBTQ people in the census.

