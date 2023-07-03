Chris Christie urges Trump ‘control freak’ to fear jail





Chris Christie slammed former President Donald Trump as a “control freak” who is “scared” of going to jail amid his ongoing legal troubles in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday.

Christie, a former governor of New Jersey, is among Republicans challenging Trump for the party’s presidential nomination in the 2024 election. A former supporter of the former president, Christie has become one of his fiercest critics in the GOP domain.

Christie offered a harsh condemnation of Trump amid his ongoing legal troubles. The former president was indicted last month in the Department of Justice (DOJ) case over whether he mishandled classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and had previously been indicted in a case involving alleged campaign finance violations during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump denied charges of wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in both cases. Meanwhile, he remains the favorite to win the nomination despite these legal setbacks.

During his interview with The Times, Christie was asked about Trump’s mental state amid these legal troubles. Although Trump has publicly maintained his innocence and confidence that he will be exonerated, a number of his former allies, such as his former chief of staff John Kelly, and others have suggested he may be more afraid than he doesn’t let it show.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority Conference in Washington, DC on June 23. in an interview with the New York Times published on Saturday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Christie expressed agreement that Trump is nervous as he awaits trial.

“He’s scared. Look, a guy like him, the last place you want to be in life is in jail because you give up control, and he’s a control freak,” he said. declared.

Christie also said he believes Trump will eventually attend GOP debates because of his ‘ego’, although he has previously said he will not attend Fox News’ upcoming debate for Republican presidential candidates. , because “all they do is promote” his main rival, Florida Governor Ron. DeSantis.

“I think he’ll show up for the proceedings because his ego won’t allow him not to,” Christie said. “He can’t have a big TV show that he’s not on. He’s on Truth Social, he’s going crazy, and nobody’s paying attention? He’s not going to do well with this.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment via email.

Christie’s chances of defeating Trump, according to the polls

Christie is among the Republican candidates who have been willing to take on Trump directly, despite his remaining popularity with large swaths of the Republican electorate. He poked fun at Trump as a “spoiled baby” and “the cheapest person I’ve ever met”, calling on Republicans to get away from Trump and his style of politics.

However, many Republican voters still support the former president, according to recent polls.

A Fox News poll conducted June 23-26 of 391 registered voters found Trump leading the national primary with 56 percent of the vote. His closest competitor, DeSantis, got 22%, while just 1% of Republican voters said they planned to support Christie. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, all of FiveThirtyEight’s recent polls similarly show Trump leading with an average of 52%. Christie’s is on average supported by 2.7% of Republicans in all recent polls, according to this aggregate.

