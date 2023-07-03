Connect with us

India to host virtual SCO summit tomorrow; Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among attendees

India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in a virtual format on Tuesday, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the guest list. The SCO Council of Heads of State will be chaired virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other SCO member states invited by India are Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In addition, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia were invited as observer states to the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council. In keeping with SCO tradition, Turkmenistan was also invited as a guest of the presidency. The heads of the two organs of the SCO – the Secretariat and the SCO RATS – will also be present.

In addition, heads of six international and regional organizations – the UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA – have also been invited to the summit.

The theme of the Summit is “Towards a SECURE SCO”. The acronym SECURE was coined by the Prime Minister during the SCO Qingadao Summit in 2018 and stands for Security; economy and trade; Connectivity; Unit; Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity; and Environment.

India and the SCO Summit:

India joined the SCO in 2005 and became a full member of the group at the Astana summit in 2017.

Over the past six years, India has played an active and positive role in all SCO operations.

At the SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022, India took over the SCO chairmanship from Uzbekistan for the first time.

India has created five new pillars and areas of cooperation within the SCO: startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist heritage. Two new mechanisms within the SCO – the Special Task Force on Startups and Innovation and the Expert Working Group on Traditional Medicine – have been established at the initiative of India.

During India’s SCO Chairmanship, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar virtually inaugurated the New Delhi Hall of the SCO Secretariat in Beijing. To commemorate India’s first SCO presidency, a commemorative stamp was issued.

On May 4-5 this year, India also hosted the SCO foreign ministers in Goa, which was marked by a colorful cultural program and substantive discussions the following day. Goa showcased its warm hospitality, unique culture and distinct heritage.

Xi Jinping to deliver keynote address at SCO summit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Beijing stands ready to work with other members to build an even closer SCO community with a shared future.

“As a founding member, China regards the SCO as a priority in its foreign affairs. We are ready to work with other members to take action on the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, build an even closer SCO community of shared future, and usher in a brighter future for the Eurasian continent,” Ning said.

SCO Summit: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting.

“The Prime Minister’s participation in the CHS illustrates the great importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region,” the official statement from the Pakistani ministry reads. Foreign Affairs.

July 03, 2023

