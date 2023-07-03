UK Prime Minister Sunak faces three-week sprint to reverse election odds





LONDON Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a tough three-week political test that is set to have a lasting impact on his job as prime minister and even his chances of upsetting the polls by winning Britain’s upcoming general election. Parliament takes its summer recess on July 20, the same day that Mr Sunaks’ ruling Tories face elections in three parliamentary seats triggered by the resignation of Tory MPs. Strong results would give the prime minister a major boost over the holidays and into an autumn political season that will be key to changing predictions of a Tory loss in a national poll due in 2024. Still, a strong performance by the Tories would buck the recent trend, and there are more potential landmines for Mr Sunak in the weeks to come. A state visit by US President Joe Biden, strikes by doctors that will hamper his key commitment to reduce hospital wait times, a predicted increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving from France on small boats and any Political fallout Financial concerns surrounding Britain’s biggest water supplier are going a long way in shaping the mood of Tory MPs as they return to their districts. Trailing Mr Keir Starmers’ opposition Labor Party by 22 points, a lead that has shrunk from 16 points in three weeks, means Mr Sunak is under pressure, according to YouGov. He is said to have hoped that a long-awaited plan to boost the workforce of the National Health Service, which he has described as one of the most important things he will do as prime minister, would help turn the tide. But his announcement was overshadowed on Friday when a minister resigned with a very public attack on the performance of prime ministers. It was the latest in a series of Tory public spats that have undermined Mr Sunaks’ bid to build a united front to present to voters, from the spirited resignation of disgraced former leader Boris Johnson as an MP , to the disagreements of the electoral campaign. Against this backdrop, Mr. Bidens’ visit on a July 9-13 trip to Europe to bolster NATO allies could be a welcome respite from a hectic party. Relations with the White House have improved under Mr Sunak, while talk of Britain’s record backing Ukraine against Russian aggression is catnip for restless Tories. Still, there are risks for Mr. Sunak. During a trip to Belfast and Dublin in April, Mr Biden made clear his concerns about the Northern Ireland peace process and ensured that Brexit did not jeopardize it. With the Democratic Unionist Party still refusing to join the decentralized government of the regions, Mr Sunaks’ government still has a major problem to solve. Later in the week, it looks all but guaranteed that the Prime Minister will face a host of uncomfortable headlines when young doctors in England begin a five-day strike on July 13, the longest strike in the history of the National Health Service. . Polls show the public still supports striking health staff, despite months of industrial action in the public sector that has dramatically affected services. Mr Sunak has made it clear that he sees tackling soaring inflation as his top economic priority and views the public wage negotiations in that context.

