Reviews | Biden is trying to co-opt Trump’s greatest strength





Last May, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Bidens (and a key aide, before that, to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama), did so explicitly during a speech at the Brookings Institution. . Sullivan criticized the belief that the type of growth did not matter. This has led, he said, to administrations that have let Wall Street thrive while critical sectors, like semiconductors and infrastructure, atrophy. He rejected the assumption at the heart of all this politics: that markets always allocate capital productively and efficiently.

And he offered a modest mea culpa for his own party. Frankly, our domestic economic policies have also not fully taken into account the consequences of our international economic policies, he said. By letting globalization and automation crowd out national manufacturing, the Democrats had been part of a Washington consensus that had frayed the socioeconomic foundations on which any strong and resilient democracy rests.

Bidens’ speech in Chicago tried to show that he was a Democrat who had learned those lessons. First, there was his focus on location. I believe every hard-working American should be able to say where they grew up and stay where they grew up, he said. This is Bidenomics. Later he repeated it. I believe that every American willing to work hard should be able to find a job no matter where they are in the heart of the country, in small towns, in all parts of this country to raise their children with good wages and to keep their roots where he grew up.

I spoke to Jared Bernstein, the chairman of the Bidens Council of Economic Advisers, about the thinking here. One of the pretty lacking assumptions of mainstream economics is that you don’t have to worry about location because as long as there are good jobs somewhere people will go there and find them, I Bernstein said. It doesn’t really work that way. One of the reasons it doesn’t work that way is the cost of housing. The idea that you could move from rural America, where housing is cheap, to America where housing is expensive, even with the wage differentials, is a bit fanciful, he said.

Bidens’ response hinges on the investments made by the Cut Inflation Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. You are not installing wind farms and solar farms in Manhattan and San Francisco. You don’t even necessarily do that in blue states, much to the chagrin of Democratic governors. Biden pointed to Weirton, W.Va., where a steel mill closed at the turn of the century and, because of him, an iron-air battery plant is being built on the exact same site, bringing back 750 jobs well remunerated, bring back a sense of pride and hope for the future. The Rocky Mountain Institute, a clean energy research firm, estimates that Bidens red states will get $623 billion in clean energy investments by 2030, compared to $354 billion for blue states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/02/opinion/biden-trump-economics-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

