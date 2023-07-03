Yellen will travel to China this week on a mission to help stabilize relations | Business and Economics News





The Treasury secretaries’ visit is the second in weeks by a senior US official as efforts continue to rebuild relations between the two countries.

Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, will visit Beijing this week on a senior official’s second trip in weeks as the world’s two biggest economies try to mend frayed ties. Yellen will travel to Beijing from July 6-9, the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Sunday. The visit was also confirmed in a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Finance on Monday morning. Yellen is expected to discuss the importance of both countries responsibly managing our relationship, communicating directly on issues of concern, and working together to address global challenges, according to the Treasury Department statement. Yellens’ visit comes just weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, top diplomat Wang Yi and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing in June. Blinken was the most senior US official to visit the Chinese capital in nearly five years and struck a deal with Xi to stabilize relations and ensure the rivalry does not escalate into conflict. China protested loudly when US President Joe Biden later called Xi a dictator, but analysts say the remark had little impact on efforts to improve relations. In Beijing, Yellen will meet with senior Chinese officials and major US companies, a Treasury official told reporters without going into details. A second administration official told Reuters news agency that Yellen was due to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. A clear area of ​​concern was China’s new national security and espionage law, which went into effect July 1, and the potential implications for foreign and U.S. companies, the official added. We are concerned about the new measure and how it could apply, as it could expand the scope of what Chinese authorities consider to be espionage activity, the official said, citing possible climate fallout broader investment and economic relationship. U.S.-China ties have soured on a range of issues ranging from the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to the crackdown on predominantly Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, to trade and supply chain issues. supply as well as the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own. The discovery of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying across the United States, which was eventually shot down, further heightened tensions. While the United States seeks to secure its national security interests and protect human rights, actions to that effect are not aimed at gaining an economic advantage over China, the official added, saying Yellen would aim to build longer-term communication channels with China. For the United States, discussions with officials from the world’s second-largest economy are important to spur stronger global economic growth and tackle the growing debt problem of countries in the Global South, said Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute. AFP news agency when discussing Yellen’s visit. On the Beijing side, officials are looking for concrete steps taken by the United States to show that decoupling and restraint from China is not the ultimate US goal, Cutler added. Blinkens’ reception in Beijing was seen as a symbolic sign of falling temperatures.

