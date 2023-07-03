Sharad Pawar says Modi will be prime minister in 2024? demands of NCP’s Chhagan Bhujpal | Bombay News

Minutes after being sworn in as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ leadership with inspiring him to join the NDA government. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who was also part of the surprise cabinet expansion, echoed Ajits’ comments at a press conference after the sudden swearing-in ceremony. Bhujpal claimed NCP leader Sharad Pawar predicted Modi would return to power as prime minister in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. NCP leader Sharad Pawar is congratulated by Chhagan Bhujbal during the party’s founding day celebrations in New Delhi in June. (PTI)

He said, “Pawar Saheb himself said that Narendra Modi is coming back as Prime Minister and as a positive move we have decided to come with this government for development.” He also added that the recent opposition mega-meeting in Patna, which saw 32 leaders from 15 opposition parties agree to jointly tackle the BJP, lacked unity.

Ajit also hailed the country’s progress under Modi and its popularity in foreign countries. I have not seen a single opposition leader fighting for the cause of the country. In fact, since 1984, no single leader has ruled the country. But Prime Minister Modi has been doing it for nine years. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight with them in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly (BJP) elections and that is why we have taken this decision, he added.

This is not the first time Modi has received rave reviews from Ajit.

On the opposition’s attack that defecting CPN MPs had criminal charges against them and were seeking redress from investigative agencies, Bhujpal said that was incorrect. He said: They (the opposition) say we are under pressure. Most of us have no further charges against us or investigations are ongoing. The Court took no coercive action against us because there is nothing concrete against us.

“If we can go with Shiv Sena, we can go with the BJP. It’s for the development of the state,” Ajit further elaborated on the rationale for jumping ship.

The leaders were joined by NCP veteran Praful Patel, who was recently named the party’s incumbent chairman, at the press conference.