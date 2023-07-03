Donald Trump Animatronic was originally Hillary Clinton?





Some people think Donald Trump’s animatronic looks so much like him because he was supposed to be Hillary Clinton.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.

One of the most interesting and unique attractions in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is the Hall of Presidents. A presentation on the history of the United States and many of its great leaders throughout its long existence.

In 2016, Donald Trump (R) was elected the 45th President of the United States, much to the surprise of many as his opponent, Hillary Clinton (D), was expected to win. Then about a year later, an animatronic of Donald Trump was installed in the Hall of Presidents.

But something was wrong with the animatronics. So much so that a theory began to spread, stating that since people were so sure Clinton would win, Disney had already prepared an animatronic of her; but was forced to modify it at the last minute.

Recently, Alex Goldman, former co-host of the Reply All podcast, shared his thoughts on the theory via Twitter. The tweet has since been deleted as it moved to its sub-stack. On this, he claims that shortly after posting the message, a Disney Imagineer sent him a message confirming the theory.

Goldman kept the identity of this Imagineer anonymous but shared what they had to say. Here is the excerpt:

“Each time a new President is elected, the Hall of Presidents must close for several months at a time in order to install the new animatronic President in the Hall. The whole show has to change, and it ends up being a bit of a shitty show. Back in 2016, Disney executives were adamant they were going to have as little downtime as possible before reopening the show.

“The problem is, they bet on the wrong horse. Everyone was convinced Hillary was going to win, so much so that they created her animatronic, and then they got caught with their pants down when Trump won. It can take months or even years to design a new animatronic. I remember seeing the drawings of Hillary’s animatronic face at least six months before the election and an intern asked the 3D artist what would happen if Trump won, and he laughed and just said, “So they’ve been screwed.”

“I mean, honestly, we all laughed. The thing is, Bob Iger was a very big Hillary supporter. I think there was just a real urge on the part of the executives overseeing the HOP project to please him, and I think it all ended up blowing up in everyone’s face. Every time a president is elected, they record a little spiel that is used in the new Hall of Presidents show. It can sometimes take months to register with all that a new president has to do in his first year in office. I’d bet Hillary had already recorded her spiel even before the election. “

“So yeah, the animatronic was originally supposed to be Hillary. I think what made it obvious to everyone was that he had Hillary’s facial structure. And that’s the thing that may take the longest and be the hardest to design on the animatronics I guess they probably originally tried to save the animatronics by keeping Hillary’s skull and putting Trump’s skin on it . “

Since then, the animatronics have been “updated” to look more like the current President. Maybe if he wins his re-election campaign in 2024, we can see this new version of him in action. Who knows?

What do you think of this theory? Did Disney originally make a Clinton animatronic and change it to look like Trump at the last minute?

Source: Gizmodo

