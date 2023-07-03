Interest Rates, Inflation and the UK’s Brexit Woe: Ian McConnell

Vertu Motors flagged uncertainty about the impact of inflation and rising borrowing costs on households last week as it reported strong trading.

The motor retail group, owner of Macklin Motors in Scotland, said: The council remains optimistic about the future. New vehicle supply continues to improve while UK used vehicle supply constraints are likely to persist, helping to support used vehicle value and gross profit.

This is all very positive for Vertu.

That said, the band seemed keen to take nothing for granted.

He observed: The market outlook, however, remains uncertain due to uncertainty in consumer demand in light of the impact of inflationary pressures and higher interest rates.

These considerations are expected to become increasingly important throughout the economy as households grapple with the reality of much higher interest rates and with the annual home price index inflation rate UK consumption in May, at 8.7%, the highest among the major industrialized Group of Seven nations.

Robert Forrester, Managing Director of Vertu Motors, made it clear that he was “pleased to report that trading remains positive.

However, Vertus’ note of caution on the economic backdrop was interesting.

For many, the effects of soaring interest rates and UK inflation woes are far more direct and immediate.

Unfortunately, this has not prompted the UK government to respond with adequate support to households under the pressure of high energy prices, an incredible increase in the cost of food and soaring interest rates.

The Bank of England raised UK base rates from a record 0.1% in December 2021 to 5%, and economists and financial markets expect borrowing costs of reference are still increasing.

Looking further ahead, the absence of Tory policies that can boost UK growth and mitigate the inevitably huge cost of Brexit is worrying but not at all surprising. In this context, we must remember that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was a senior member of the David Cameron and George Osborne administration that launched the Conservatives’ savage austerity program in 2010.

When Mr Hunt unveiled new support measures for mortgage holders on June 23, he said: Tackling high inflation is the premier and my number one priority. We are absolutely committed to helping the Bank of England do the right thing.

He went on to reiterate to do the right thing, following a pattern familiar to some politicians in these days of populism of not just uttering but repeating empty sound bites, adding: We will not back down in our resolve.

Mr Hunt did not mention that the Tories had fueled the UK’s inflation problems with their hard Brexit. Nor did he mention the likelihood of inflation falling anyway given base year effects, and that it will have nothing to do with the UK government.

As my column in The Herald on Friday observed, it was indeed hard to disagree with Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olneys’ description of Mr Huntspackage on mortgages as a band-aid for a gushing sore.

This is of course not the first time that the UK government has failed to put in place adequate support. And makes a lot of noise on the support which is far from sufficient, as if it was just what was needed.

We have seen it with the UK government’s support for households and businesses on energy prices. This amounted to more real aid than the mortgage measures, which crucially avoid direct financial aid, instead focusing on potential moves of people to interest-only mortgages and delaying repossessions only for a relatively short time. However, millions of households are struggling with high energy bills and many will continue to be weighed down by the cumulative effect of the burden of fuel bills, even as electricity and gas prices come down, but remain high. by historical standards.

The tone of the Tories, who seem more than happy to weigh on growth and risk driving up unemployment as they refuse to back down to tackle the inflation problem they have fueled, signals that the electorate as a whole will have to continue to pay for the UK’s economic mess.

People should not hope for relief from officials, at a time when the UK government should focus on what could be done to alleviate a dismal and admittedly complex situation as soaring interest rates pile up misery mortgage on millions.

Mr Hunt said on June 23: We know that getting rid of high inflation from our economy is the only way to finally relieve the strain on family finances and on businesses.

There are other ways too, of course.

In the immediate term, we are sure to hear a lot more about the real impact of the UK cost of living crisis and, more importantly, soaring interest rates, both in terms of effect negative impact on households and direct and indirect consequences. impacts on businesses in a multitude of sectors.

Longer term, it remains difficult to see anything from the Tories that could boost growth in post-Brexit Britain, and the headwinds are strong.

We are about as far away as you can get from the bright picture of the future painted by the Conservatives in power when Boris Johnson was in charge and Rishi Sunak was Chancellor. This should come as no surprise to anyone with a basic knowledge of economics.