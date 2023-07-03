Politics
Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States
Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, paid a state visit to the United States in late June and received a lot of attention from policy makers, both in government and those represented in both houses of Congress. American – the Senate and the House. representatives. He was the chief guest at a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and his wife and was persuaded to join the US leader at a joint press conference. He was reluctant to confront the press as he was sure most of the questions asked would relate to his autocratic ways and the way his government treated the country’s minorities, especially the large Muslim community of some 200 million people.
The Indian Prime Minister also addressed a joint session of the two houses of the US Congress where he received several standing ovations and was cheered from the podium where a large number of Indian Americans were present. While the Indian leader was in Washington, he was the subject of media analysis. In this article, I ask four questions and provide brief answers to them – starting with this article and continuing in the weeks that follow. The questions are important not only for India but also for its beleaguered neighbor Pakistan, where a number of issues regarding its future have been raised.
How should one view the Indian political system as described by the Indian Prime Minister? How to read the progress made by the Indian economy under the leadership of Narendra Modi who ruled as the country’s prime minister for almost ten years and who will almost certainly be re-elected in the national elections to be held next year? How should one see the place of his country in the new world order in which the United States and China, the two greatest economic and military powers in the world, clash in a war of words? And finally, if American policymakers have strong opinions about the direction in which Narendra Modi is taking his country, did they do so when they met him alone, away from the public eye? I will answer the last question first.
There is a charged debate involving a host of analysts about the state of politics around the world. When the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, or USSR, collapsed in 1991, several scholars felt that the world had reached a point where ideological conflicts were no longer relevant in determining the global future. Among those with strong opinions on the subject was sociologist Francis Fukuyama, whose book The end of the story became an instant bestseller. After half a century of bitter ideological conflict, culminating in two world wars, a point was reached where Western types of political and economic liberalism would be embraced worldwide. India was an important test of this belief.
This was the central thesis of another important book, The idea of India written by Sunil Khilnani, a prominent Indian historian who suggested that his country could only adapt to its extreme diversity by adopting inclusive political and economic systems. This was done before the arrival of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi and quickly rose to the top of the Indian system. Modi’s political party, the BJP, has now embraced Hindu nationalism as embodied in a philosophy of government that bears the name Hindutva.
Those in the know say concerns about the downgrading of religious minorities, which include 200 million Muslims, were raised by US President Biden and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during their private talks with the Indian Prime Minister . Previous US administrations were deeply concerned about the way Modi, when he was chief minister of the Indian state of Gujarat, treated the large Muslim minority. Then, if he did not actively encourage his Hindu followers to attack the Muslims who lived in his state, he looked the other way when it was done, and thousands of Muslims were killed and their homes and businesses destroyed. . Taking note of Modi’s perceived role in this episode, the US government decided not to issue him a visa. This ban was lifted by former President Barack Obama when he moved into the White House. After being denied a visa and then invited as a state guest, Modi has come a long way in the appreciation of the Indian leader by US officials.
“It is vital that these concerns be raised,” wrote The New York Times in an op-ed titled India’s dilemma released on June 25, as Modi wrapped up his state visit. “India has fashioned a large and complex democracy from a panoply of peoples, languages and religious traditions, and it seeks to play a greater role in world affairs. ‘intolerance of everything Americans admire in India, and threatens the partnership with the United States that its Prime Minister is actively seeking to strengthen and deepen. America wants and needs India to embrace India; but Mr. Modi should be under no illusions about how his autocratic inclinations are detrimental to the people of India and the health of democracy around the world,” the editorial read.
The administration in Washington was not the only group of policymakers worried about the direction India’s political system was taking under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There were many in India’s large diaspora estimated at around 35 million in the United States who were concerned about how Modi and his party were pushing the country of which they were once citizens. The most vocal members of this community have published articles in liberal newspapers in the United States expressing fears that Modi and the BJP have abandoned democracy and moved towards autocracy. They followed the example of several European countries which had taken the same direction. The Indian and political systems of countries like Hungary and Poland reacted to the arrival of large numbers of Muslim migrants by taking steps to limit their participation in the system. Islamophobia has emerged in parts of Europe as a threat that needs to be tackled. India seemed to be heading in the same direction.
