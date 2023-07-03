A weaker China offers opportunities for the United States and its allies

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The failed mutiny against Vladimir Putin has not only weakened the Russian president. It is also a setback for his most important ally, Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the same time, China grapples with a weaker economy and faces a stronger US-led alliance. It no longer seems certain to become the first world power.

China remains a threat, especially for Taiwan. The United States and its allies cannot therefore let their guard down. But the new situation could open up opportunities to work with China on peace and climate change.

The atmosphere has changed a lot in the last two years. In 2021, the US withdrew chaotically from Afghanistan and its alliance of wealthy democracies was in disarray.

Moreover, China’s economy had continued to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic, as all of the wealthy Group of Seven (G7) economies contracted. It seemed only a matter of time before China overtook the United States as the world’s largest economy. Many countries were eager to align themselves with a winner, thereby strengthening China’s power.

PUTIN PRICES

Yet China has since suffered a series of setbacks. Xi’s promise of a limitless partnership with Russia – just before Putin invaded Ukraine – could have been a brilliant ploy had Moscow won a quick victory. The alliance would have reinforced the impression that the world’s wealthy democracies could do little to stop a combination of Chinese and Russian power.

But Russia had a bad war. Now, the failed mercenary mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has made Putin look weak and could help Ukraine fight back. China’s support for Russia, and in particular its demand for oil and gas, may not depend too much on who occupies the Kremlin. But his support for Putin has cost his international image dearly.

Russia’s invasion prompted the United States and its allies to coordinate in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and to boost defense spending. India has also moved closer to America – with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden agreeing to deeper technology and defense cooperation when they met last month.

Meanwhile, the G7 countries, which are becoming the key group to organize Western geopolitical strategy, are jointly reducing their exposure to the Chinese economy and imposing export controls on technologies that could help its military, such as semis. -advanced drivers. The United States is now considering tightening restrictions on chips used for artificial intelligence.

BAD DEBTS

All of this will dampen an already weak Chinese economy. The government has made a series of mistakes, including its crackdown on tech entrepreneurs and persisting with zero Covid lockdowns for too long.

But China’s big problem is that it has relied on a borrowing spree to support growth since the 2008 global financial crisis. Since then, private and public sector debt combined has doubled to thrice National production. On average, debt has increased by 10 percentage points of GDP per year.

Most of this borrowing has gone into investments with low or even negative returns, such as real estate. Borrowers, including local governments and state-owned enterprises, are struggling to service their debts, says George Magnus, an economist who has warned for years that China’s growth is unsustainable.

There is no magic solution. Debt restructuring will affect economic growth. But delaying the settlement of accounts will accumulate bigger problems for the future. And in the long run, the economy won’t grow much because the country’s working-age population will drop rapidly.

Investors are increasingly worried. Over the past two years, the yuan has fallen by around 12% against the dollar – and the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index (.SSEC) has fallen by around a fifth in dollar terms.

A weaker economy will hamper Beijing’s ability to project power overseas. He will not be able to increase military spending so quickly. And he will not be eager to rack up more bad debt abroad to gain influence in the so-called Global South.

Reuters Charts

PREPARE FOR THE WORST, WORK FOR THE BEST

There are two schools of thought on how China will react to this change in fortune. The first is that he will be reluctant to throw all his weight. The other is that he will feel the pressure to exert his power soon, before it peaks. Putin’s experience should serve as a cautionary tale. This shows how the invasion of another country can boomerang the aggressor.

The G7 countries have yet to prepare for the worst when it comes to Taiwan. This means strengthening their alliances, while accelerating the process of de-risking their exposure to China.

At the same time, they can work for the best. This means seeking opportunities to collaborate on issues of common interest, building on last month’s icebreaker trip to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Climate change is an obvious common problem since China and America are the world’s two largest greenhouse gas polluters – responsible for 26% and 11% of emissions respectively in 2020. Ideally, they would agree to decarbonize their economies faster – and together push the rest of the world to do the same.

Such a pact is unlikely now, not least because Biden cannot secure any bold new climate packages through Congress. But things could change after the next US election.

The war in Ukraine could be another area of ​​cooperation. Again, now is not the time, not least because Kyiv is hoping to make big gains on the battlefield. But once this year’s counteroffensive is over, there could be a window to explore peace.

The G7 should continue to push Xi to use his influence with Putin to sign a deal that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. At some point, the Chinese president may conclude that the Russian president is such a loser that he should do just that.

The standoff between China and the US-led coalition is still dangerous. But a weakened China probably offers wealthier democracies more advantages than disadvantages.

