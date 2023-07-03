Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Varanasi on July 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Kashi on July 7 as part of the proposed visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. It is believed that during this time, the Prime Minister will offer several projects worth around three thousand crores to Kashi. In this, various sites must be inaugurated and the first stone laid by the Prime Minister, specifies a press release. The Yogi government, committed to the realization of Prime Minister Modi’s vision, prepares a list of all projects to be consecrated and lays the foundation stone. Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of development work with officials, a statement added.

At the same time, the Prime Minister could also lay the foundation stone for the restoration and redevelopment works of Manikarnika Ghat, considered the place of salvation in Kashi. The administration is gearing up to implement its preparations for the prime minister’s possible visit, the statement said. Kashi, the city of Lord Shiva, is considered Moksha Dayini. It is believed that cremation at Manikarnika Ghat opens the way to salvation. It is believed that on this ghat Lord Shiva himself comes to give Tarak Mantra to the soul. The Yogi government has embarked on a mission mode to make Manikarnika Ghat Crematorium, one of the country’s iconic places, modern, accessible and convenient for the dead.

The redevelopment works of Manikarnika Ghat will be carried out from the CSR fund. Permission has also been received from the National Mission for Clean Ganga on this. Manikarnika Kund, Ratneshwar Mahadev temple, etc. will also be embellished. The Panchkroshi Parikrama, a religious journey of mythological recognition, begins and ends here. Apart from this, thousands of tourists from all over the world also come here every day to see the only salvation place in the world where cremation takes place 24 hours a day.

Residents of Bihar, Chhattisgarh including Purvanchal join Manikarnika, one of the country’s emblematic places, to perform the last rites of their loved ones. In view of this, the Yogi government has planned to redevelop the Manikarnika Ghat and the surrounding heritage buildings and temples. According to the information, the building of Manikarnika Ghat at Tarakeshwar temple will be developed in Nagara style. Three floors will be built up to Tarakeshwar Mahadev Temple and from Tarakeshwar Mahadev to Dattatreya Paduka (300 to 400 meters).

Shyamlal, chairman of Planner India Company, which plans and designs the redevelopment and restoration of Manikarnika Ghat, said the redevelopment of the Ghat and surrounding historic buildings and temples is being offered at a cost of 17.56 crores. The Rupa Foundation is ready to do this with the CSR fund. He said that Manikarnika Ghat is the gate of Moksha Sthal and it is also proposed to set up a corpse registration office there. Apart from this, arrangements will be made for separate routes for corpses and corpses to reach the cremation site, special places for religious rituals, etc. to be carried out before cremation, body baths, etc. A cremation ground will be constructed above the upper floodplain, there will be a ramp to access it.

There will be separate seats for VIPs on the terrace above the highest point of the flood. People who came for cremation used to face many problems due to randomly kept wood near the ghat. From now on, there will be a systematic place for wood sellers, where wood can also be stored. The construction of a ramp to bring wood to Ghat by waterway, toilets for the public, drinking water, a waiting room, an observation area, heritage monuments around Manikarnika, Chakra Pushkarni Kund , Tarakeshwar temple, Ratneshwar temple and Dattatreya Paduka will be realized. Along with this, a waste disposal system, institutional framework with operation and maintenance, and CCTV will also be installed throughout the area.

It should be mentioned that people do not come to Manikarnika Ghat just for the cremation, but tourists from all over the world come to see this place of salvation. The Yogi government has now started preparing for the large-scale development of this whole area, the foundation stone of which can be laid by the Prime Minister.

