Trump could win another election with the lesser of two evils

It’s fairly well known to keen political observers that Donald Trump’s shock 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton was prompted by his solid victory among the many voters who disliked the two leading candidates. Exit polls showed 18% of voters fell into this category, and Trump won them by 17%. It is much less well known that despite losing in 2020, Trump again won I hate em both voters by roughly the same margin as in 2016. The big difference was that their share of the electorate went up from 17% at 3%. Both Trump and Joe Biden had lower unfavorable ratings than either candidate in 2016; but in general, Biden was significantly more popular than Clinton had been. Still, Trumps appearing among the haters, defying what most polls predicted, was one of the reasons he did better than expected.

Now, 2024 election polls suggest that the pool of voters unhappy with both candidates in a Biden-Trump rematch could be back to 2016 levels, if not higher, as CNN Harry Enten reported:

When you zoom in on those [in a June CNN survey] were unfavorably inclined towards Biden and Trump (i.e. putting aside those who were unsure or were neutral), 22% of adults and 21% of registered voters had an unfavorable view of both men

If the numbers now see in CNN polls continuing into the election, more Americans will like the two major parties’ presidential candidates more than ever.

Republican pollster David Winston notes in Roll Call that unlike the situation in 2020, the popularity of Bidens and Trumps are almost identical in current polls:

Today, Biden and Trumps favor-unfavorable, according to the June 18 RealClearPolitics average, are remarkably similar, with Biden at 40%-55% favor-unfavorable and Trump at 39%-55% favor-unfavourable. Neither has improved its position with the independents.

If the rematch voters don’t want is the end result, we can see some similarities to 2016, given Biden’s and Trump’s disadvantages, especially with independents.

And if Trump wins that larger number of disgruntled but voting voters again, he could have a path back to the White House despite his continued unpopularity.

But that’s just one of multiple directions the general election contest could ultimately take. If objective conditions in the country, especially the economy, continue to improve and Biden does not make major mistakes, the popularity of the presidents could rebound to 2020 levels. Meanwhile, Trump is quite capable of making himself even more unpopular among general election voters, who will be constantly exposed to the alleged criminal activities of former presidents and will also hear criticism from rival Republican candidates. Indeed, if Trump unambiguously begins to look like a general election loser, the odds that Republican primary voters will turn to an alternative like Ron DeSantis could increase significantly.

Another scenario could be an increase in support for options other than major party candidates. It remains highly unlikely that a significant new independent candidacy, such as that traced by the No Labels organization, will emerge as a viable presidential option; obstacles remain to adequate access to the ballot for yet-unknown candidate groups, and growing hostility from centrist Democrats could also undermine the effort. But the percentage of votes cast for candidates from existing minor parties could certainly affect the outcome: that vote fell from 5.7% (the highest percentage since Ross Perots last ran in 1996) in 2016 to 1.9 % in 2020, which almost certainly boosted Bidens’ popularity. -voting margin and possibly rollover states. His possible dissatisfaction with the two major party candidates could also dampen turnout, which fell from 59.2% in 2016 to 66.9% in 2020; all things being equal, it could hurt Bidens’ chances of winning re-election.

Overall, however, the high percentage of disgruntled voters should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks Donald Trump has disqualified himself from any serious chance of re-entering the White House. He won one election of the lesser of two evils and came very close to winning another. Democrats must do everything in their power to make Joe Biden more successful and more popular.

