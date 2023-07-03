Wagner’s insurrection exposed China’s risks with Russia.





Just three months ago, China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, was in Moscow to toast Vladimir V. Putin and express his confidence in the strong support the Russian president enjoys among his people. That trust is now in question, after the private military group Wagner led an insurgency in Russia that shattered Mr Putin’s image of invulnerability. Observers close to China say the mutiny, however short-lived, could lead Mr. Xi to cover up a close relationship with Russia that had already exposed Beijing to global criticism and threatened some of its interests abroad. China sees Russia as a necessary partner in challenging the US-dominated world order. But Mr Putin’s appetite for risk seen in his invasion of Ukraine and his reliance on private armies has forced Beijing to defend its tie with Russia in the face of Western pressure. Mr. Xi’s long-term bet will only work if Mr. Putin stays in the driver’s seat to help defend the common interests of the two countries. But the revolt raised questions about Mr Putin’s authority: Wagner’s soldiers met little or no resistance from Russian regular forces as they advanced on Moscow. And Mr. Putin’s decision to grant sanctuary in Belarus to Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of the uprising, looked like a compromise rather than the act of a strongman with consolidated power.

This makes China realize that the Putin government’s domestic politics are actually quite fragile, said Xiao Bin, a researcher at the Academy’s Institute for Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies. Chinese social sciences. Fragility existed before, but it has increased since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. China has publicly reaffirmed its support for the Kremlin after the insurgency, and analysts say the relationship is expected to remain strong, at least externally, because of how the interests of the two leaders align. But the mutiny also likely forced Beijing to think about how its own geopolitical, economic and territorial interests would be affected if Mr Putin were suddenly toppled. This could cause China to distance itself somewhat from Russia to protect its own interests. During Mr Putin’s 23 years in power, Russia’s relations with China have improved markedly since Soviet times and the days of President Boris Yeltsin, when both sides sent dozens of military divisions to compete along the 2,600- mile border they share.

Any regime change in Russia would now result in an instant toll on the relationship. China is fearful that a new Russian leader will realign the nation to a friendlier stance with the United States, Xiao said. This could leave China isolated in its rivalry with the United States and expose it to more pressure. Chris Buckley contributed reporting from Taipei and Keith Bradsher from Beijing.

