Events of May 9 and aftermath





THE cat is out of the bag and the spokesman for the military establishment made it very clear at a press conference that all perpetrators, planners and masterminds of the attacks on military installations on May 9 will be singled out and that there are no two opinions on this. Without naming the president of the PTI or any other politician, DG ISPR made it clear that all those responsible for the heinous crimes of an attempted uprising will be charged and punished according to the law of the land. The PTI founder projected as a savior of the nation is now charged as a troublemaker who incited his supporters to insurrection and attacks on the powerful military establishment. This is another episode or new phase in the turbulent political history of the past 76 years and it remains to be seen how it will ultimately end. The events of May 9 are a very intricate mysterious and intricate plot that is still shrouded in the mists of secrecy and mystery, it is still an ongoing story to be probed and investigated. Many military installations and army monuments were attacked, brutally vandalized and trampled on in an orgy of anger and vindictive expression.

GHQ, Corp Commanders House Lahore, Askari Towers and PAF Base Mianwali, ISI offices in Faisalabad and many others have faced the wrath of PTI stalwarts. Even memorials to martyrs of various wars were not spared and the statue of a national hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan (NH) was toppled and trampled on immediately after Imran Khan’s arrest. This country has never witnessed such a manifestation of anger and fury against state institutions, especially the powerful military establishment and the highly guarded security establishments which have never before been targeted in the history.

Imran Khan’s arrest was clearly declared as a red line by the former prime minister’s bigoted supporters and a backlash was certainly expected, but the events of May 9 were not a sudden or spontaneous reaction or a show of public anger. This was all the result of a vicious and sustained anti-army campaign launched by Imran Khan immediately after his ousting and he actually went so far as to call the army chief Mir Jaffar or a traitor in cahoots with the enemies. of State.

The toxic and malicious hate campaign launched by Imran Khan and the UK and US PTI social media team has motivated and galvanized the PTI Tigers to launch their attacks on May 9th. PTI supporters succeeded in mobilizing huge crowds of their supporters which included not only young brandons but also senior leaders, retired military officers, wives and children of some retired senior officers and even women leaders at the forefront of the assault. Ironically, the military establishment itself had for many years promoted the leader of the PTI as a savior of the nation and all other political leaders were projected as corrupt, incompetent and plunderers of the national wealth.

As a result of the powerful establishment narrative, Imran Khan found new life after he was ousted from power by a motion of no confidence, but the PTI leader and his advisers had grossly miscalculated the authority and long arm of the powerful military establishment that has been the real power behind the throne in this country for the past 76 years.

Ironically, Imran Khan, the blue-eyed former boy of the establishment, has now accused the military establishment of either betraying him or stabbing him in the back. From the fairy tale of an international conspiracy, the Khan put all the blame on the army chief. Now there is also certainly something in the background when it was announced by DG ISPR that a Lieutenant General and three Major Generals have been sacked and action has been taken against fifteen brigadiers as well as part of the army’s self-responsibility process.

Two in-depth investigations have been launched by the army high command into the violent May 9 uprising and disciplinary action has been taken against those who were negligent or failed to protect the security of military installations or the honor of the garrisons they were supposed to protect. Such large-scale disciplinary action against high-ranking military officers has never been taken before, even during the dark and dismal days of the 1971 war with India and the emergence of Bangladesh.

Needless to say, the honor and prestige of the army was deeply shaken by the events of May 9, when even some family members of senior army officers were directly involved in the violent uprising of the May 9 and that drastic measures were immediately necessary to maintain discipline in the base of the powerful military establishment.

The dismissal of senior officers raises serious questions whether it was only the officers’ negligence or complicity that resulted in their removal. How could a lieutenant general, two major generals and 15 brigadiers act irresponsibly? This becomes more serious when there are reports of close family members of some retired and serving generals being investigated in connection with the May 9 uprising. According to the ISPR DG, the granddaughter of a retired four-star general, the son-in-law of a retired four-star general, the wife of a retired three-star general, and the son-in-law of a retired general two retired stars are facing the accountability process based on irrefutable evidence, this is proof of the great sympathy and support Imran Khan enjoys among military families.

The author is a history teacher, based in Islamabad.

E-mail: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/happenings-of-may-9-and-consequences/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos