Police station saved amid partial election battle in former Boris Johnson headquarters





A threatened police station in Boris Johnson’s former constituency is set to remain open, after London Mayor Sadiq Khan stepped in to save it weeks before a by-election. Local activists have long opposed the potential closure of the police station, with the former Prime Minister using a rare appearance in the House of Commons last November to raise the issue on behalf of his constituents in Uxbridge and of South Ruislip. Mr Khan, in a letter to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, said the station should now remain open. The local Labor politician said he had listened to the concerns of local residents and said it was in the interest of the community for the station to remain open. Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving his victory speech after winning the constituency of Uxbridge & Ruislip South in the 2019 general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA) He said there was a strong case for keeping the stations across London, following the highly critical review of the Met by Baroness Louise Casey. Mr Khan said: Huge budget cuts over the past decade have forced the Met to make extremely difficult decisions about where to allocate resources. I am proud that with our additional investment from City Hall, we are once again restoring neighborhood policing to our local communities. And I’ve also listened to local residents and activists in places like Uxbridge who have told me how much having a local police station in their area makes them feel much safer. As we continue to rebuild Neighborhood Policing and rebuild trust following the Casey Review, I have written to the Met Commissioner to tell him that the case for maintaining more police station sites in the capital are strong and would be an important part of our work to ensure strength. offers everything Londoners need and expect. Labor and the Conservatives are campaigning in the constituency ahead of Election Day on July 20, after Mr Johnson left the House of Commons. The Sir Keir Starmers party, well ahead of the Tories in the poll, is believed to be confident Labor can take the seat. Labor candidate Danny Beales said he was delighted with the decision. The story continues Today’s success clearly shows what we can achieve when we work together. This is just the start of what I want to deliver as a strong local voice for the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he said. The Conservative candidate for Mr Johnson’s former seat is Steve Tuckwell. Susan Hall, who is running to become the Conservative candidate for mayor of London, accused Mr Khan of turning around and playing political games with the Met. The Met Police are not a toy that Sadiq Khan can use for his political games, she said. Residents of Uxbridge are seriously concerned about his appalling decision to close the station, and he has now backtracked only because his disastrous expansion of Ulez threatens Labor’s prospects of winning the by-election.

