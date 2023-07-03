Restart seen in talks between Greece and Turkey





Driven by the recent period of calm in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, both freshly re-elected, aim to announce the resumption of bilateral contacts after meeting at the summit of NATO in Vilnius on 11-12 July. The meeting, which was scheduled after Erdogan congratulated Mitsotakis on his election victory on June 25, is expected to be relatively brief and in a closed setting, with the two leaders accompanied by their foreign ministers and close advisers. The immediate objective is not to resolve all disputes, as it is recognized that the many issues on the agenda and recent tensions make this a difficult task. Nevertheless, Ankara officials believe that steps can be taken to improve the atmosphere before engaging in any dialogue. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to meet with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis. One of the most feasible steps being considered is the resumption of exploratory talks, which may also involve deputy foreign ministers, as well as confidence-building measures (CBM) discussions. Analysts in Turkey suggest that Erdogan, as he has with other countries, is ready to set aside his past grievances and tough stance on Greek-Turkish relations, as well as his controversial remarks about Mitsotakis. Ankara’s goal would be to normalize relations with Athens, despite the existence of problems and differences, given the importance of Greece in Turkey’s renewed engagement with the West. Essentially, Erdogan seeks to reset Turkey’s foreign and defense policy with the United States and the European Union. This is one of the reasons why Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hulusi Akar were expelled from the new government. Steps have already been taken to restore relations with Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with Fidan, the former head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Service (MIT), playing an important role, as well as Ibrahim Kalin, a longtime confidant of Erdogan, who replaced Fidan at MIT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1214511/restart-seen-in-talks-between-greece-turkey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos