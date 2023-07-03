Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Varanasi on July 7





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Kashi on July 7 as part of the proposed visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. It is believed that during this time, the Prime Minister will offer several projects worth around three thousand crores to Kashi. In this, various sites must be inaugurated and the first stone laid by the Prime Minister, specifies a press release.

The Yogi government, committed to the realization of Prime Minister Modi’s vision, prepares a list of all projects to be consecrated and lays the foundation stone. Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of development work with officials, a statement added.

At the same time, the Prime Minister could also lay the foundation stone for the restoration and redevelopment works of Manikarnika Ghat, considered the place of salvation in Kashi. The administration is gearing up to implement its preparations for the prime minister’s possible visit, the statement said.

Kashi, the city of Lord Shiva, is considered Moksha Dayini. It is believed that cremation at Manikarnika Ghat opens the way to salvation. It is believed that on this ghat Lord Shiva himself comes to give Tarak Mantra to the soul. The Yogi government has embarked on a mission mode to make Manikarnika Ghat Crematorium, one of the country’s iconic places, modern, accessible and convenient for the dead.

The redevelopment works of Manikarnika Ghat will be carried out from the CSR fund. Permission has also been received from the National Mission for Clean Ganga on this. Manikarnika Kund, Ratneshwar Mahadev temple, etc. will also be embellished.

The Panchkroshi Parikrama, a religious journey of mythological recognition, begins and ends here. Apart from this, thousands of tourists from all over the world also come here every day to see the only salvation place in the world where cremation takes place 24 hours a day.

Residents of Bihar, Chhattisgarh including Purvanchal join Manikarnika, one of the country’s emblematic places, to perform the last rites of their loved ones. In view of this, the Yogi government has planned to redevelop the Manikarnika Ghat and the surrounding heritage buildings and temples.

According to the information, the building of Manikarnika Ghat at Tarakeshwar temple will be developed in Nagara style. Three floors will be built up to Tarakeshwar Mahadev Temple and from Tarakeshwar Mahadev to Dattatreya Paduka (300 to 400 meters).

Shyamlal, chairman of Planner India Company, which plans and designs the redevelopment and restoration of Manikarnika Ghat, said the redevelopment of the Ghat and surrounding historic buildings and temples is being offered at a cost of 17.56 crores. The Rupa Foundation is ready to do this with the CSR fund.

He said that Manikarnika Ghat is the gate of Moksha Sthal and it is also proposed to set up a corpse registration office there. Apart from this, arrangements will be made for separate routes for corpses and corpses to reach the cremation site, special places for religious rituals, etc. to be carried out before cremation, body baths, etc. A cremation ground will be constructed above the upper floodplain, there will be a ramp to access it.

There will be separate seats for VIPs on the terrace above the highest point of the flood. People who came for cremation used to face many problems due to randomly kept wood near the ghat. From now on, there will be a systematic place for wood sellers, where wood can also be stored.

The construction of a ramp to bring wood to Ghat by waterway, toilets for the public, drinking water, a waiting room, an observation area, heritage monuments around Manikarnika, Chakra Pushkarni Kund , Tarakeshwar temple, Ratneshwar temple and Dattatreya Paduka will be realized. Along with this, a waste disposal system, institutional framework with operation and maintenance, and CCTV will also be installed throughout the area.

It should be mentioned that people do not come to Manikarnika Ghat just for the cremation, but tourists from all over the world come to see this place of salvation. The Yogi government has now started preparing for the development of this whole area on a large scale, the foundation stone of which can be laid by the Prime Minister

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenewsmill.com/2023/07/prime-minister-narendra-modi-likely-to-visit-varanasi-on-july-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos