Jokowi’s visit to Australia is about more than electric vehicles





Indonesian President Joko Widodo carries personal ambition during his visit to Australia this week, at secure Australia’s support for Indonesia’s burgeoning electric vehicle ambitions. Hope for a stronger partnership between the two nations is not new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Jakarta early after taking power last year and a long line of political leaders on both sides have talked about not allowing the relationship to be defined by past controversies. EV goals offer a chance to stabilize relationships. Discussions with Indonesian businessmen underscore a strong desire to foster partnerships with Australian counterparts. Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is widely known, still has just over a year in office and will be eager to see his legacy confirmed. Last month he launched the final project of 202545 National Long Term Development Plan, setting out a compelling roadmap to transform the Indonesian economy. This not only envisions Indonesia as a high-income country on par with developed countries, but also emphasizes social equality, human capital development, and environmental sustainability, bringing the poverty rate down to zero. The goal is to cement Indonesia’s position as a respected and influential global player committed to solving global challenges. The Jokowis government wants Indonesia to have an innovative workforce, encouraging entrepreneurship to meet demands with a cleaner and more resilient environment for future generations. The ambition of electric vehicles is emblematic of this vision for Indonesia and has become the focal point of the president’s trip to Australia, particularly to secure the raw materials needed for successful battery production. But the ambition is broader. In office, Jokowi took a hands-on approach, frequently engaging with citizens, visit remote areas, and listening to their concerns. Politically, he maintained a focus on infrastructure development, economic reform, healthcare, social protection, digitalization and sustainable growth. Indonesia showcased electric vehicles at the 2022 G20 summit (Garry Lotulung/NurPhoto via Getty Images) At the heart of this is the endorsement policy of governments, with the aim of unlocking the full potential of Indonesia’s abundant natural resources as the basis for a more prosperous and sustainable future. Jokowi wants Indonesia to capture a larger share of the value chain by moving from exporting raw materials to producing processed and finished products. This is seen as key to unlocking greater economic value, creating jobs and fostering innovation. For electric vehicles, Jokowis’ administration has sought partnerships with other countries to leverage Indonesia’s advantages in producing nickel, a crucial component of electric vehicle batteries. However, Indonesia has limited resources of lithium, another essential component of batteries and a resource that Australia has in abundance. Jokowi scored with interest from Albanese Indonesias to get lithium from Australia. Albanese’s encouraging response demonstrates a promising start to bilateral collaboration on what Indonesian hopefuls will develop as an ecosystem of electric vehicles, taking into account various aspects of production. For Indonesia and Australia, collaboration on responsible and sustainable resource extraction can ensure a stable supply chain for the production of electric vehicles, attracting investment and creating jobs in both countries, drawing on Australia’s advanced manufacturing expertise and Indonesia’s established automotive manufacturing industry. Discussions with Indonesian businessmen underscore a strong desire to foster partnerships with Australian counterparts. But the goal is broader than just electric vehicles. The scope of potential collaboration spans a wide range of sectors, including mining, energy, education, healthcare, e-commerce, fintech, and more. There are many opportunities for joint ventures, investments and knowledge sharing. An ecosystem of electric vehicles should only be seen as the beginning.

