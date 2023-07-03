Analyzing China’s Response to the Wagnerian Rebellion

As mercenary troops rush to Moscow on June 24, 2023, it was probably not just Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ruling elite in Russia watching with concern. In China, too, there may have been worried faces.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, Beijing has walked a balancing act kind of stand with Putin as an ally and provide a economic lifeline for Russia while trying to insulate China against the prospect of any instability in a neighboring country. A coup in Russia would upset this cautious diplomatic dance and give Beijing another headache.

Joseph Torigian, a expert on China and Russia at American Universityhere explains how Beijing reacted to the chaotic 24 hours in which mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin defied the Kremlin and why it matters.

Do we have any clues as to how Beijing perceived the events?

It will be difficult to guess what Beijing really thinks, especially since there have been few official comments. Russians understand that Chinese media like theirs are Tightly controlled.

Historically, Russians have cared a lot about how they are portrayed in the Chinese press. As such, China will be careful what is printed so that Chinese officials are not harassed by Russian diplomats.

However, real signs of concern from Beijing could emerge. In a tweet which was later deletedpolitical commentator Hu Xijin wrote: [Progozhins] the armed rebellion has brought the Russian political situation past the tipping point. Whatever its outcome, Russia can no longer return to the country it was before the rebellion.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking at Bakhmut in a video released earlier this year. Photo: Telegram channel / @concordgroup_official

Similarly, China Daily, a publication run by the Communist Party of China’s Central Propaganda Department, quoted two Chinese academics as concerned in his report on the Wagner Group episode.

Such a comment may be a subtle way for Beijing to suggest to Moscow that it needs to get its house in order. These views could also serve to remind the outside world that China and Russia are different political systems and that Beijing will not always act in concert with Moscow.

At the same time, the Chinese government will try hard not to lend support to a narrative that Beijing is worried about the strategic partnership. Global Times, a state-run Chinese newspaper, has already dismissed Western media reports that China betting on Putin was a mistake. Such claims will be presented in China as a plot to damage Sino-Russian relations.

So will the Wagner episode affect China’s support for Putin?

The Chinese government probably believes that Putin is still the best chance for stability in Russia and that supporting him is an essential foundation of the bilateral relationship.

Some Chinese commentators have noted that Putin emerged victorious quickly and with little bloodshed. They may be right even if the insurrection is widely considered an annoyancemany Western observers also believe that Putin will survive the crisis.

On the Russian side, given the the importance of China for them during the war in Ukraine, officials in Moscow will expect the People’s Republic of China to make clear its support for Putin.

During earlier intimate moments in the relationship, such help was expected and appreciated. In 1957, when Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev narrowly defeated a putschhe was so grateful that the Chinese had blessed his victory that he promised to give them a nuclear weapon.

It remains to be seen how Beijing would have reacted if the mutiny had intensified. History suggests that the Chinese might be tempted to intervene, but also that they understand the challenges such action would face.

For example, in the year 1991 coup attempt by Soviet extremists against then-President Mikhail Gorbachev, some leaders in Beijing considered providing economic support. Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, a longtime Soviet skeptic, ended these fledgling plans and the coup failed.

What lessons could the Chinese have learned for their own system?

It’s hard to overstate how what happens in Russia has historically shaped how the Chinese think about their own country.

THE birth of the chinese communist party, the cultural revolutionthe economic reforms of reform and opening-up program from the late 1970s, policy towards ethnic minorities all this and more have been shaped by what some in China thought the Russians were doing right or wrong.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a toast, March 21, 2023. Image: Screenshot/SCMP Video/Youtube

But many in China may wonder what they have in common with Russia today. Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping certainly have a mix of conservatives, Western skeptics and statists. elective affinities.

But Xi war on corruption and Chinese communist parties control on the gunas Chairman Mao said, mean real differences.

The Chinese will probably be proud of their own system, where such a mutiny is hard to imagine, but will nevertheless be careful not to brag about it.

Joseph Torigian is Assistant Professor of International Service, American University School of International Service

Torigian does not work for, consult, own stock, or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond his academic appointment.

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.

