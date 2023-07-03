Politics
The Grand National Assembly of Turkey transformed by Erdogan into a Parliament of stamps
Nicosia [Cyprus]July 3: At the beginning of the reign of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the reforms he made to the political system and the economy, coupled with the fact that he managed to control and neutralize the role of the Turkish army , which for many decades was the final arbiter of political life in the country, led many to hope that Turkey could serve as a model for Middle Eastern and Arab countries.
However, it didn’t last long. After a few years, as economic growth slowed dramatically and Turkey’s hopes for quick EU membership were frustrated, Erdogan, particularly following the failed coup against him on July 16, 2016, changed course, upended the democratic changes he had made, and removed the checks and balances provided for in the constitution.
Erdogan used the coup attempt to summarily dismiss an unprecedented number of public sector employees, as well as judges, academics, health workers, military officers, teachers, prosecutors and others.
In addition, the president now enjoys near-total control over judicial appointments, which limits the courts’ ability to exercise checks and balances on the executive.
The Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT – the country’s Parliament) was one of Erdogan’s main victims and was effectively transformed into a buffer Parliament, deprived of real power.
According to data cited by Abdullah Bozkurt, who heads the Nordic Research Monitoring Network, during the legislative session from October 2021 to September 2022, not a single one of the 716 bills submitted by the opposition was discussed in parliament. It must be some kind of world record.
In contrast, the 80 bills submitted by the ruling AKP party and its ultra-nationalist ally the MHP were approved and became law. This shows that opposition parties in the Turkish Parliament are allowed to speak and argue, but not to legislate.
Another disturbing trend observed is that many parliamentary committees lost their authority and were not convened for even a single meeting during the reporting period. Other important committees only met once or twice during this period.
In all democratic countries, one of the main functions of parliament is to oversee the work of government. And one of its main tools to exercise this control function is the right to ask questions, thus guaranteeing accountability, transparency and good governance. This involves parliamentarians submitting their questions in writing to the government through the Speaker of Parliament and receiving a response within a short period of time.
However, in the Turkish Parliament, this right is largely neutralized, the overwhelming majority of questions raised remaining unanswered.
According to a relevant report, during the reporting period, out of 15,664 written and oral questions that were submitted to the government, only 1,298 of these questions were answered within the 15-day period provided for by the relevant regulations. No answer has been given to about two thirds of all the questions submitted, while very often the answers given are evasive and unrelated to the substance of the problem raised.
As Abdullah Bozkurt points out: “Out of 2,145 questions addressed to the Ministry of Justice, only three were answered within the time limit… The Ministry of Interior managed to answer only six questions out of 1 597 by opposition members. These figures highlight the significant lack of responsiveness of key government departments, which raises concerns about transparency, accountability and the effectiveness of parliamentary oversight in the legislative process. »
In all democratic countries, one of the most important functions of parliament is to approve, reject or amend the budget prepared by the government. Governments prepare the budgets that determine the economic policy of the country in such a way as to obtain the approval of the majority in Parliament. As a rule, opposition parties demand changes to the budget that benefit broad sections of the population, otherwise they threaten to reject the budget as a whole.
In Turkey, this function of Parliament has been largely eroded because the budgets prepared by President Erdogan’s government are quickly approved by the competent parliamentary committees, in which the members of the government coalition are in the majority, and then approved by the whole Parliament, without notable changes.
Another clear indication that the Grand National Assembly under Erdogan has become a parliament of approval is the fact that the AKP and its ally the MHP systematically reject all motions proposed by opposition parties to create commissions to investigate on specific issues.
When opposition parties have proposed the creation of commissions to examine a burning issue, such as the preparation of the Turkish state to face earthquakes, or tax evasion or offshore accounts, these proposals are immediately rejected by the government bloc. Thus, Parliament is effectively prevented from investigating any important matter that might be embarrassing to the government.
Unfortunately, the whole situation regarding the erosion of parliament’s power is unlikely to change any time soon, as in the recent run-off election in May, Erdogan’s AKP party won 263 seats in parliament, its allies the ultra ally -nationalist MHP 50 seats and three other small parties another 10.
While the AKP and its allies control 323 seats out of the 600 seats in parliament, they elected Numan Kurtulmus, vice-president of the AKP, as president of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.
This way, Erdogan and the AKP can be sure they have the majority needed to pass any law they want in the GNAT, without any real scrutiny or scrutiny. The Turkish Parliament became an institution with the de jure power, but not the de facto power to modify or reject bills or to actually control the government. From time to time there are quite lively debates and even fights between parliamentarians. But in the end, the majority is content to endorse the decisions taken by Erdogan’s government.
Disclaimer: This post was auto-published from an agency feed without any text editing and has not been reviewed by an editor
Open in app
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lokmattimes.com/international/turkeys-grand-national-assembly-transformed-by-erdogan-into-rubber-stamp-parliament/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch: Dylan Mulvaney speaks out for the first time after the Bud Light controversy
- The Grand National Assembly of Turkey transformed by Erdogan into a Parliament of stamps
- Seen as Joko Widodo’s successor, Prabowo spokesperson says
- US Army Soldiers Deployed to Middle East Rescue Mom Dog and 8 Newborn Puppies
- The impact of machine opponents on the brain activity of table tennis players
- meta: Meta’s Twitter Competitor Has Temporarily Appeared In The Google Play Store
- what happens if you drink a cocktail every day
- Jack Dorsey says he uses Twitter ‘hard’
- Analyzing China’s Response to the Wagnerian Rebellion
- Drone spotted over PM Modi’s house in Delhi
- What is conversion therapy and will it be banned?
- KILDARE ANIMALS IN NEED: Celebrating ten years of Noah’s Ark