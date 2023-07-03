The Grand National Assembly of Turkey transformed by Erdogan into a Parliament of stamps

Nicosia [Cyprus]July 3: At the beginning of the reign of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the reforms he made to the political system and the economy, coupled with the fact that he managed to control and neutralize the role of the Turkish army , which for many decades was the final arbiter of political life in the country, led many to hope that Turkey could serve as a model for Middle Eastern and Arab countries.

However, it didn’t last long. After a few years, as economic growth slowed dramatically and Turkey’s hopes for quick EU membership were frustrated, Erdogan, particularly following the failed coup against him on July 16, 2016, changed course, upended the democratic changes he had made, and removed the checks and balances provided for in the constitution.

Erdogan used the coup attempt to summarily dismiss an unprecedented number of public sector employees, as well as judges, academics, health workers, military officers, teachers, prosecutors and others.

In addition, the president now enjoys near-total control over judicial appointments, which limits the courts’ ability to exercise checks and balances on the executive.

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT – the country’s Parliament) was one of Erdogan’s main victims and was effectively transformed into a buffer Parliament, deprived of real power.

According to data cited by Abdullah Bozkurt, who heads the Nordic Research Monitoring Network, during the legislative session from October 2021 to September 2022, not a single one of the 716 bills submitted by the opposition was discussed in parliament. It must be some kind of world record.

In contrast, the 80 bills submitted by the ruling AKP party and its ultra-nationalist ally the MHP were approved and became law. This shows that opposition parties in the Turkish Parliament are allowed to speak and argue, but not to legislate.

Another disturbing trend observed is that many parliamentary committees lost their authority and were not convened for even a single meeting during the reporting period. Other important committees only met once or twice during this period.

In all democratic countries, one of the main functions of parliament is to oversee the work of government. And one of its main tools to exercise this control function is the right to ask questions, thus guaranteeing accountability, transparency and good governance. This involves parliamentarians submitting their questions in writing to the government through the Speaker of Parliament and receiving a response within a short period of time.

However, in the Turkish Parliament, this right is largely neutralized, the overwhelming majority of questions raised remaining unanswered.

According to a relevant report, during the reporting period, out of 15,664 written and oral questions that were submitted to the government, only 1,298 of these questions were answered within the 15-day period provided for by the relevant regulations. No answer has been given to about two thirds of all the questions submitted, while very often the answers given are evasive and unrelated to the substance of the problem raised.

As Abdullah Bozkurt points out: “Out of 2,145 questions addressed to the Ministry of Justice, only three were answered within the time limit… The Ministry of Interior managed to answer only six questions out of 1 597 by opposition members. These figures highlight the significant lack of responsiveness of key government departments, which raises concerns about transparency, accountability and the effectiveness of parliamentary oversight in the legislative process. »

In all democratic countries, one of the most important functions of parliament is to approve, reject or amend the budget prepared by the government. Governments prepare the budgets that determine the economic policy of the country in such a way as to obtain the approval of the majority in Parliament. As a rule, opposition parties demand changes to the budget that benefit broad sections of the population, otherwise they threaten to reject the budget as a whole.

In Turkey, this function of Parliament has been largely eroded because the budgets prepared by President Erdogan’s government are quickly approved by the competent parliamentary committees, in which the members of the government coalition are in the majority, and then approved by the whole Parliament, without notable changes.

Another clear indication that the Grand National Assembly under Erdogan has become a parliament of approval is the fact that the AKP and its ally the MHP systematically reject all motions proposed by opposition parties to create commissions to investigate on specific issues.

When opposition parties have proposed the creation of commissions to examine a burning issue, such as the preparation of the Turkish state to face earthquakes, or tax evasion or offshore accounts, these proposals are immediately rejected by the government bloc. Thus, Parliament is effectively prevented from investigating any important matter that might be embarrassing to the government.

Unfortunately, the whole situation regarding the erosion of parliament’s power is unlikely to change any time soon, as in the recent run-off election in May, Erdogan’s AKP party won 263 seats in parliament, its allies the ultra ally -nationalist MHP 50 seats and three other small parties another 10.

While the AKP and its allies control 323 seats out of the 600 seats in parliament, they elected Numan Kurtulmus, vice-president of the AKP, as president of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

This way, Erdogan and the AKP can be sure they have the majority needed to pass any law they want in the GNAT, without any real scrutiny or scrutiny. The Turkish Parliament became an institution with the de jure power, but not the de facto power to modify or reject bills or to actually control the government. From time to time there are quite lively debates and even fights between parliamentarians. But in the end, the majority is content to endorse the decisions taken by Erdogan’s government.

Disclaimer: This post was auto-published from an agency feed without any text editing and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app