PM Modi... The real reason why Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra

Maharashtra politics took a new turn over the weekend after Ajit Pawar successfully engineered a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and extended his support for the NDA-led government in the State. On Sunday, Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and even revealed his reason for joining the local BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government. Pawar said the NCP had decided to join the coalition government of Maharashtra to “support” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to move India “on the path of development”. Related Articles After Ajit Pawar jumps ship, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claims Eknath Shinde will be stripped of his duties as CM NCP files motion for disqualification against 9 MPs including Ajit Pawar He claimed that the country was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and hence he decided to extend his support to the Center by joining the government led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. We have decided to give priority to development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively working for the country for nine years and he is pushing the country on the path of development. We believe we should support this effort as well, Pawar said. “The overall and global development has been taken into account. We have vast experience in administration, we can use it for good,” he said. Addressing a press conference after being sworn in as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Pawar said, “There will be a discussion on portfolios later. Considering all the aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development. Alongside Pawar, 8 other NCP members were sworn in as part of the NDA government in Raj Bhawan on Sunday. They are: Chhagan Bhujbal Dilip Walse Patil Aditi Tatkare Dhananjay Munde Hasan Mushrif Ram Raje Nimbalkar Sanjay Bansode Anil Bhaidas Patil Can also go with BJP Pawar defended his decision to share power with the BJP and said: If we can go with the Shiv Sena, then we can go with the BJP too. The same thing also happened in Nagaland. Was it all of a sudden? According to Pawar, the decision to join the government of Maharashtra was discussed for many days and it received support from the majority of MPs. We all worked under (party leader) Sharad Pawar i. We will now promote young blood, I don’t care about the critics. I will work for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. And we have taken the decision that the majority of MPs support it, said the newly sworn Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar did not become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the first time. He has held the position five times, including twice before 2019 in a Congress-led government. Interestingly, Pawar took on the role of deputy CM for the third time in four years under three chief ministers – Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde. With contributions from agencies Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

