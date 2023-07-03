Yellen makes first trip to China, seeking stronger ties as supply chains drift apart

Comment this story Comment

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen traveled to Beijing this week to test the Biden administration’s ability to improve relations with China while pursuing an economic strategy aimed at reducing US companies’ dependence on factories. Chinese. His trip comes as China’s economic rebound from its strict zero-covid policy shows signs of faltering and the administration prepares to announce new restrictions on U.S. investment in Chinese tech industries.

Yellen is making his first trip to China as Treasury chief, more than halfway through the president’s term. For four days starting Thursday, she is is expected to have several meetings with members of China’s new leadership team, as part of a joint effort by the two countries to intensify high-level talks and end deteriorating ties. Issues such as the global economy, debt relief for developing countries and potential cooperation on climate change will be on its agenda.

The two sides could clash over the administrations’ plans to reduce the risks of the United States’ trade relationship with China by relying on more friendly countries to produce critical materials, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and electric vehicle batteries. Chinese Premier Li Qiang last week lambasted Western efforts to reduce China’s role in global supply chains, saying interdependence is a good thing, not a bad thing in a speech to an audience. worldwide in the port city of Tianjin.

David Loevinger, who helped coordinate US-China economic talks for the Obama administration, said: The US can say it’s not trying to contain China. But this is the message that not only the Chinese government perceives, but also the Chinese people.

Yellen intends to expand on comments she made in an April speech about preserving healthy economic ties between the world’s two largest economies even as national security considerations dominate the relationship, according to a senior Treasury official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail his plans. .

While in Beijing, Yellen plans to meet with American companies operating in China and engage directly with the Chinese people, the official added.

She will also seek to find out how Chinese President Xi Jinping’s new team is handling its growing economic challenges.

After surging in the first quarter following the easing of Xi’s draconian zero covid stance, Chinese growth has lost momentum in recent weeks.

The weakness is evident at home and abroad. Consumers, who were expected to drive the recovery, disappointed, with spending during the recent Dragon Boat holiday lower than in 2019, according to Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics in London.

As high interest rates slow the U.S. and European economies, China’s export orders contracted in June for the third straight month, the government said Friday. Industrial exports are down 15% from their recent peak, according to Capital Economics.

China’s currency, the yuan, is approaching its lowest value against the US dollar since the 2008 financial crisis. The overbuilt real estate sector, which has consumed huge amounts of investment in recent years, is no longer the engine of growth. Demographics are also weighing on the outlook as China’s working-age population continues to shrink.

The future is not what it used to be for Chinese businesses and consumers, Williams said.

Chinese authorities are under pressure to stimulate the economy. But unlike past downturns, like the 2008 crisis, they are unlikely to do enough to save the global outlook. The World Bank’s latest forecast calls for the global economy to grow a meager 2.1% this year, down from 3.1% last year.

A rebound in consumer spending would benefit local businesses that provide in-person services, such as restaurants and movie theaters. Officials are unlikely to increase spending on infrastructure projects, which would mean big purchases from commodity-producing countries.

The treasury secretaries’ visit is part of a sequenced diplomatic offensive that began in November with President Biden and Xi meeting at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, then was abruptly cut short earlier this year by the spectacle of a Chinese spy balloon. drifts across the United States.

The incident prompted the United States to cancel a planned visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who eventually visited the Chinese capital in June. Blinken, the most senior U.S. official to visit Beijing since Biden took office, met with top officials including Xi. They agreed that senior officials from both countries would exchange additional visits, paving the way for Yellens’ trip.

John F. Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are also scheduled to visit Beijing later this year.

Yellens’ talks, however, are unlikely to produce a breakthrough in the relationship or lead to any concrete agreements.

Indeed, the administrations’ ambitions are modest compared to previous US-China initiatives. A 2008 meeting of the Bush administration’s Strategic Economic Dialogue, for example, produced a five-page, single-spaced list of 24 agreements on energy, environment, trade, finance, and investment.

Nothing comparable is expected from the current diplomatic push, which blinken said last week is aimed solely at restoring lasting lines of communication with Chinese officials.

The importance is that they talk, said Loevinger, now the group’s chief executive of TCW in Los Angeles. It is striking at all levels of the US and Chinese governments how weak communication is. We need to be able to talk and have relationships where people can pick up the phone.

Routine contacts of this type have fallen out of favor in recent years, first in Washington, then in Beijing.

The Trump administration has dismissed a decades-long bipartisan tradition of U.S.-China dialogues, saying the Chinese have ensnared U.S. officials in endless talks that have yielded no real gains. The Trump team then engaged in lengthy negotiations, which culminated in a partial trade deal in January 2020.

Contacts dwindled again in the early years of Bidens’ tenure. Last year, it was China’s turn to doubt the value of regular meetings as the administration lingered on a review of Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods and unveiled tough new policies restricting the sale to China of sophisticated computer chips.

The Chinese side remained hopeful that the Biden administration would moderate some of Trump’s extreme policies. That’s just not how it happened, said Anna Ashton, director of China business affairs for the Eurasia Group.

Yellen’s visit will be his first chance to get acquainted with Xi’s hand-picked team, whose members are known more for their loyalty to the Chinese leader than for their economic acumen. Veteran officials who were familiar to their American counterparts, such as former Vice Premier Liu He, are now retired.

The Treasury Secretaries’ schedule has not been made public. But she could meet with Li and one or more of China’s new vice premieres, such as Ding Xuexiang, a Shanghai Xi confidant, or He Lifeng, an economist and former central planner, analysts said. A meeting with Yi Gang, the governor of the People’s Bank of China, is also likely.

Yellen can expect a warm welcome in Beijing, where she is seen as supportive of constructive ties at a time when the political mood in Washington is decidedly hostile to China.

It has a favorable image in Beijing, said Myron Brilliant, senior adviser at Dentons Global Advisors-ASG. They see her as a pragmatist at a time when that is rare.

Still, there will be sticking points. US companies operating in China are complaining about arbitrary government actions, such as the recent investigations into two US consulting firms. And US officials have warned that a Chinese counterintelligence law, which took effect July 1, could turn normal commercial intelligence gathering into criminal espionage.

Chinese officials are likely to have questions about the administrations’ plan to issue regulations in the coming weeks limiting outbound U.S. investment in Chinese technology development.

The administrations’ intention to reduce U.S. dependence on Chinese suppliers could also spark sparks.

In the months leading up to Blinkens’ recent visit, the administration adopted the risk-reduction slogan launched by European Union President Ursula von der Leyen in March to single out US plans for global economic decoupling that some hawks of Washington advocate.

Administration officials, including Yellen, have described their goal as protecting U.S. national security by reducing overreliance on Chinese suppliers without pursuing a full economic divorce. Chinese officials insist that risk reduction is just another word for decoupling, which they say would hurt both economies.

Risk reduction is a benign term for a much more controversial effort to weaponize their supply chains and ensure their supply chains aren’t weaponized against them, said Michael Hirson, head of research at China for 22V Research, a financial intelligence firm in New York.

Yet even as Beijing complains about US plans to cut ties with China, the Chinese government is also emphasizing self-reliance. Imported goods and services now account for around 17% of Chinese production, up from over 28% in 2006, according to the world bank.