Politics
Scottish government too in the grip of independence to work with Westminster
The Scottish government is so “in the grip” of the independence cause that it is preventing itself from working meaningfully with Westminster, former Scottish Conservative leader Annabel Goldie has said.
In an exclusive interview with holyroodGoldie said the SNP feared “weakening its credentials as a party seeking independence”.
In an extensive interview covering her time in the Scottish Parliament as well as her current role as UK Defense Minister, the former MSP also said the Scottish Government found it “very difficult” to deliver on its promises after 16 years in office. power.
Goldie was leader of the Scottish Conservatives between 2005 and 2011, during which time his party worked with the SNP under Alex Salmond on several budgets.
She said holyrood that her aim at the time was to ‘do something to improve the lives of people in Scotland’ and she decided that ‘if I can achieve that by working with [Salmond] on policies where we agree, I will.
On such an alliance being unlikely in the current political climate, Goldie said: ‘There has to be mutual respect if people are to engage, and I think one of the difficulties has been that the Scottish Government has been so enslaved to its political goal of independence that it has really shut out all other lines of communication with Westminster in any meaningful sense, as it somehow feels it undermines its credentials as a party seeking ‘independence.
And while defending the Scottish Parliament as a “sound and honourable” institution, she suggested more could be done to ensure it provides “intelligent and objective” scrutiny of government.
This, she said, would have improved Scottish government policy and decision-making – such as the Deferred Deposit Repayment Scheme (DRS) which she described as “a classic example of the road to hell paved with good intentions”.
Last month, the Scottish government delayed the rollout of DRS after the UK government granted only a partial exemption to the UK-wide Internal Market Act.
UK ministers have agreed the scheme could go ahead in March 2024 if it no longer includes glass, in line with its own DRS plans.
But Scottish ministers have questioned the viability of the glass-free scheme and instead opted to move the launch until at least October 2025, when the rest of the UK is also due to start its scheme.
Goldie said: “Had there been a more measured approach it would have been clear from the start that this is going to be difficult to do in a uniquely Scottish way. What we really should be doing is discussing with the UK government how best to achieve a program that works across the UK, but will work well in Scotland? »
And on the Scottish government’s record as a whole, she suggested the failure to deliver key public services was “more corrosive” for the SNP than its current internal party struggles.
She said: “I think the Scottish Government has discovered that being in government is not easy. I think the Scottish Government found that although they wanted more powers for the devolved parliament and were given more powers, exercising those powers has been very difficult and very problematic.
“And he finds now, because it has been the devolved government for 16 years, that voters are asking about the health service, about the justice system, about the ferries, about transport, all these essential public services on which people in Scotland matter, and people clearly make their own judgement.
“That’s democracy. I think the Scottish Government finds this a very uncomfortable judgment.
Goldie, who became defense minister under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, admitted she felt “sadness” at the end of her political career.
She said: “Boris Johnson is a man of enormous intelligence, combined with vision, and you don’t often get that. Unfortunately, he’s also someone who has flaws – flaws, I think, which he would fully admit.
“And in life you are judged by whether overall your contribution is seen as positive or whether the flaws start to overshadow the positives, and I think they did, tragically, in the case of Boris Johnson.”
