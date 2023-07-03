Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair ministers’ meeting today Praful Patel Devendra Fadnavis may get Cabinet seat Rejig Buzz Amit Shah JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday. It comes amid buzz around a likely cabinet reshuffle after a series of meetings of the ruling BJP’s top brass. Monday’s meeting is expected to be held at the newly built convention center at Pragati Maidan in the nation’s capital. The last time there was a cabinet reshuffle in 2021, 43 ministers were sworn in. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javedkar were dropped in the latest reshuffle while Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju and Purushottam Rupala were promoted.

NCP leader Praful Patel and Devendra Fadnavis could get Cabinet spot

Following the political upheaval in Maharashtra on Sunday, where NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government along with several of his party’s lawmakers and a number of closed meetings involving the BJP think tank, including Interior Minister Amit Shah and party chairman. JP Nadda, have fueled speculation that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards.

Senior NCP MP and former Union minister Praful Patel, who ditched his longtime mentor Sharad Pawar to join his nephew, is seen as a likely candidate among the likely new central government ministers, sources said. sources.

According to PTI, along with Ajit Pawar being sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, there is also speculation that Devendra Fadnavis, also Deputy Chief Minister and top BJP leader in the state, will be enthroned in the state. central government. The allies will be represented in the Cabinet whenever Prime Minister Modi decides to reorganize in his Cabinet, PTI reported citing BJP sources. The period leading up to the monsoon session of Parliament, which starts from July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise.

The BJP’s organization, including in some states, could also see changes as its senior ranks make their choices for key posts with the intensifying campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported citing officials. sources. Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with Shah and Nadda on June 28. This came after closed-door meetings involving Shah and Nadda, among others, to take stock of organizational and political affairs. Any Cabinet reshuffle will also take into account upcoming Assembly polls.

Gujarat Quota Ministers Likely Issue

Following the pattern so far, after the expansion, leaders of states where elections are to be held are given preference, while ministers of states holding elections are cut. Gujarat and UP received special attention in the latest expansion due to elections in both states.

In such a possible reshuffle, it is believed that some Gujarat quota ministers could be removed from their posts. Currently, Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Darshana Jardosh, Devusingh Chauhan and Mahendra Munjpara are ministers.

If Gujarat quota ministers are fired, then Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala and Darshana Jardosh are more at risk. Notably, over the past nine years, Modi’s cabinet has had three health ministers.

Discussion on sending Goyal, Pradhan to the organization

There are chances that Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan will also be removed from the cabinet. Giyal could be put in charge of Rajasthan BJP. He notably visited Rajasthan three times in the last 15 days.

On the other hand, if Dharmendra Pradhan is removed from his post, he can be appointed in charge of UP BJP. UP’s charge is currently with Radha Mohan Singh.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, JP Nadda was made responsible for Uttar Pradesh. At this time, Nadda was removed from the cabinet and given command of the UP. After the 2019 elections, he was promoted in the organization.

Bihar, UP ministers can also be removed from office

Bihar and UP ministers could also be sacked in Modi’s cabinet reshuffle. There are 20 ministers from Bihar and UP in the Union Cabinet. The seats of Ashwini Choubey, Pashupati Paras and RK Singh of Bihar are in danger.

The ministerial posts of Mahendra Nath Pandey, Ajay Mishra Teni of Uttar Pradesh are also at risk. If Pandey and Teni are removed then Laxmikant Vajpayee or Harish Dwivedi can get a place in the cabinet to appease the Brahmins. Vajpayee and Dwivedi are currently working at the BJP.

There is a good chance that Bihar’s Chirag Paswan will join the cabinet, while one of the BJP members Sanjay Jaiswal, Ajay Nishad and Ram Kripal Yadav may be appointed as minister.

Maharashtra and Karnataka quota ministers also in trouble

There are currently eight ministers from Maharashtra in Modi’s cabinet. Among these, the names of Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane and Ramdas Athawale are prominent. Maharashtra’s Shinde faction has proposed including three ministers in the cabinet. If this proposal is accepted, the BJP could exclude certain ministers from its quota.

From Karnataka, six ministers were included in the Modi cabinet. Among these, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi are two big names. The discussion on the appointment of Union Minister Shobha Karandjale as the President of the State is in full swing.

One minister is likely to be from Telangana and two from Tamil Nadu. Ministerial berth can be donated to AIADMK ally in Tamil Nadu. In the race to become minister of Telangana, the names of Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind are in the lead.

Focus on MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

The BJP has made restless preparations for several state polls slated for this year, with Congress showing some rebound after its big win in Karnataka. Elections are scheduled in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year, and the Congress will be the BJP’s main challenger in the first three states.

The BJP has 62 MPs from MPs, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. In such a situation, it is believed that Madhya Pradesh might get 3 ministerial posts, Chhattisgarh 2 and Rajasthan another 2 in the next expansion. Speaking of names, Sumer Solanki, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh are leading the race.

How many ministers can be present in the Modi cabinet?

According to the rule, a total of 81 ministers can be appointed in the central government, including the prime minister. Currently, 78 ministers are included in the cabinet and only 3 positions are vacant. The last time, 12 ministers had resigned when the cabinet was enlarged. 36 new ministers were sworn in at this time, while 7 ministers were promoted.