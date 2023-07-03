Putin set to meet Xi, Modi at SCO summit after Wagner uprising





All eyes will be on Vladimir Putin this week, with the Russian president set to make his first appearance on the world stage since the Wagner insurgency threatened his grip on power.

Putin is due to attend a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a largely pro-Russian regional security group led by Beijing and Moscow, on Tuesday.

But while the leaders of the united nations have so far provided a sympathetic following for Putin, his appearance, albeit virtually, could offer a window into the extent of their support after last weekend’s near-crisis.

During the chaotic brief uprising, Wagner, a group of private mercenaries led by warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, took control of key military installations in two Russian cities. As thousands of fighters marched towards Moscow, where the Kremlin deployed heavily armed troops on the streets, it looked like civil war was about to break out.

A secret agreement brought the rebellion to an abrupt end, with Wagner’s fighters retreating and Prigozhin being sent to Belarus. But a week later, much remains unclear about the inner workings of the deal, Wagner’s fate and what it means for Putin’s regime.

These questions will likely be on the minds of other leaders attending Tuesday’s virtual summit, including Chinese Xi Jinping and Indian Narendra Modi whose country is hosting the gathering this year as well as representatives of Asian states including Pakistan, the Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. of whom, like Putin, are leaders of strong men.

Experts believe Putin will use the forum to project an image of power and reassure Moscow’s partners and by extension the world that he remains firmly in control.

It’s virtual, so they won’t be there in person or they’d be standing next to each other, strongmen showing strength, said Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation, a group US-based think tank.

According to Grossman, many of the leaders gathered at the summit look to Russia and China almost as role models for how they want to run their societies as authoritarian regimes.

If Putin is visibly shaken by this (insurgency), it would tell them that even the strongest strongmen aren’t necessarily immune to potential insurgencies in their country, Grossman said.

Founded in 2001 by China, Russia and several former Soviet states in Central Asia to fight terrorism and promote border security, the SCO has grown in size and scope in recent years amid efforts by Xi and Putin to counter Western influence.

Iran is set to become a full member this year, having signed a memorandum of obligations at last year’s summit; Belarus, a close Russian partner that helped launch the initial invasion of Ukraine, is also invited as an observer state and may soon apply for full membership, experts say.

Xi and Putin, long the world’s two most powerful autocrats, have forged close ties in recent years, declaring boundless friendship in February 2022, shortly before Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

China has since refused to condemn the war and instead provided much-needed diplomatic and economic support to Russia, while accusing NATO of provoking the conflict and amplifying Kremlin disinformation.

But Putin’s faltering war has put pressure on the Sino-Russian partnership.

(Xi) doesn’t want to completely mess up China’s relations in Europe over this, he doesn’t want China to become a bigger NATO target than it already was before the war, Grossman said. , though he noted that the larger benefits of the Russian-Chinese relationship outweigh whatever doubts Xi may have about the failing war and its impact on China’s global image.

On Tuesday, Xi will deliver a keynote speech at the summit via video link, according to China’s Foreign Ministry. For Putin, clear support from Xi would be of great value.

Yasuhiro Matsuda, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Institute for Advanced Asian Studies, suggested that Beijing is in a difficult position because Russia is losing, and that’s not something something that China can control.

After Putin’s invasion, the best scenario for China was that Putin wins the war within days or weeks, the Zelensky administration collapses, and Europe can’t do anything, and the United States can’t do anything. TO DO. It was the best-case scenario for China and it’s already gone, Matsuda said.

On Tuesday, despite the turmoil, Xi Jinping must also show his authority and power to the domestic public, so he will behave as he behaved before, that’s what we’ll see, Matsuda added.



Western powers and observers from democratic countries have widely called the insurgency a moment of weakness for Putin. But that may be viewed very differently by other authoritarian leaders at the summit, who have already faced their own power struggles, experts noted.

SCO member Kazakhstan saw deadly protests in 2022 fueled by widespread discontent with the government. The ensuing violence left more than 160 people dead and thousands detained, with authorities asking for Russian troops to help contain the unrest.

In contrast, Putin managed to end the Wagnerian insurgency before it reached the capital, without bloodshed. He has sent his challenger, Prigozhin, into exile and can even take control of any Wagner fighters who agree to sign contracts with the Russian military.

In the eyes of the Chinese and other (SCO) members, this is an incredible achievement, because few statesmen can do this, said Alexander Korolev, lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of New South Wales in Australia. .

That’s not to say the other members won’t have questions about what happened, Korolev said.

(But) I think they understand that (the insurgency) is not the end of Putin’s regime, he said. In authoritarian regimes, leaders are sometimes challenged, and he has demonstrated to the world and its elites that he can rise to enormous challenges.

In a sea of ​​authoritarian rulers, Indias Modi remains a strange man.

Democratically elected Modi, who is attending the SCO summit this year after meeting US President Joe Biden during a state visit to Washington, has emerged as a key figure in Western efforts to counter the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific.

India stands out from other SCO members, but I don’t think they feel the least bit uncomfortable because their foreign policy is really about being friends of all, enemies of no one. I don’t see them talking or anything like that, said RANDs Grossman.

This year’s summit, although virtual, is hosted by India. Defense and foreign ministers from the groupings held face-to-face meetings in the Indian state of Goa earlier this year.

India has close ties with Russia, which remains India’s largest arms supplier. New Delhi has not taken a definitive side in the war against Ukraine, and its continued purchase of Russian oil has helped prop up Moscow’s economy much to the dismay of some Western partners.

Modi made headlines at last year’s in-person SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, when he told Putin that now was not the time for war, appearing to directly push back against the ‘invasion. But India’s continued economic support for Russia has undermined that message of peace, and last year’s statement could go as far as Modi is willing to go, Grossman said.