PM Modi is likely to dedicate projects worth 3,000 cr in Varanasi on July 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Kashi on July 7 as part of the proposed visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. During his visit, PM Modi will offer several programs worth around 3,000 crores for various projects in the city, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The Yogi government is preparing a list of all the projects that will be dedicated to Kashi. Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reviewed the progress of development works in the city, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to lay the foundation stone for the restoration and redevelopment works of Manikarnika Ghat, the place of salvation in Kashi. It is believed that cremation at Manikarnika Ghat opens the way to salvation. On this ghat, Lord Shiva himself comes to give Tarak Mantra to the soul.

The Yogi government is engaged in mission mode to make Manikarnika Ghat crematorium one of the country’s iconic places, modern, accessible and convenient for the dead, ANI reported.

The Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment works will be carried out from the CSR fund, for which permission has also been received from the National Mission for Clean Ganga in this regard. Manikarnika Kund, Ratneshwar Mahadev temple, etc. will also be embellished.

The agency said that the building of Manikarnika Ghat at Tarakeshwar temple will be developed in the Nagara style. Three floors will be built up to Tarakeshwar Mahadev Temple and from Tarakeshwar Mahadev to Dattatreya Paduka (300 to 400 meters).

Shyamlal, chairman of Planner India Company, which plans and designs the redevelopment and restoration of Manikarnika Ghat, said the redevelopment of the Ghat and surrounding historic buildings and temples is being offered at a cost of 17.56 crores. The Rupa Foundation is ready to do this with the CSR fund, according to ANI reports.

It should be mentioned that people do not come to Manikarnika Ghat just for the cremation, but tourists from all over the world come to see this place of salvation.

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 03, 2023, 09:55 IST