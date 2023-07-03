The relationship between Australia and Indonesia is more important than the bilateral relationship

Author: Editorial board, ANU

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will land in Sydney this week to begin his fifth official visit to Australia, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic and likely the last before handing over power to the winner of presidential elections scheduled for February 2024.

Widodo will arrive in an Australia under new political leadership. His presidency overlapped with a long period of government led by the National Liberal Conservative Coalition, which ended with the election of Prime Minister Anthony Albaneses of the centre-left Labor Party in May 2022.

Under Albanese, Australia is pushing a more progressive domestic policy agenda as Foreign Secretary Penny Wong tries to reconcile Canberras’ close political and security relationship with the United States towards an agenda that recognizes the deep entanglement of Australia with Asia, which was the hallmark of Labor governments in the 1980s and 1990s.

Joko Widodo also has a different figure nine years after taking office compared to when he came to power in 2014. He has more political authority in his country, thanks to his strong economic record as well as his tough relations with his opponents, and kissed more hands. -on the role in foreign affairs in the twilight of his presidency that gave Indonesia a new international reputation.

Indonesian policies still reflect fragmentation and political contestation that characterize all areas of policy-making. Yet with a successful G20 presidency under its belt and the ASEAN presidency in hand, a newfound centrality in the trade of critical minerals and its strategically important geography, time seems to be turning on the cliché that Indonesia strikes under its weight on the international scene. arrange.

Despite all these changes, the conversation about the Indonesia-Australia relationship is stuck in discussing the unmet opportunities in the bilateral relationship which, while real, distracts from the potential of the two countries to work together to shape the future of the region in a way that protects not only their common interests, but those of other small and medium powers across Asia and the Pacific.

In this week’s lead article, Peter Drysdale and Rizal Sukma argue that as Widodo lands in Australia, the two countries’ ambition should be no less than to reframe the bilateral relationship into an effective global partnership marked by a better integrated strategy in the pursuit of their common action. national and international policy priorities through regional and global multilateral bodies.

Such cooperation would mainly focus on the challenges the two countries share as commodity-exporting middle powers that are deeply integrated into the Chinese economy through trade and investment ties, but wary of a overreliance on a market, and who face disruptions to both their economically important fossil resources fueling the industries of the energy transition needed to address climate change as well as the weakening of the trading system multilateral.

Faced with these challenges, Drysdale and Sukma argue that Australia and Indonesia should revitalize collaboration in international economic forums, identifying joint actions and initiatives to shape regional and global governance reforms using the platforms. forms provided by the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement.

With a better appreciation of their common international economic interests, a convergence of strategic perspectives could slowly emerge. For now, the Australian and Indonesian elites will only partially agree on security issues, especially regarding their assessments of China, although that could change.

For some Australians, Indonesia’s reluctance to openly confront China over its efforts in the South China Sea and its silence on human rights issues reflect a complacent and transactional attitude towards China that Australia went out. For many Indonesians, this is a pragmatic approach that leaves the sleeping dogs lying about something that Australia may well learn from as it sinks into a containment strategy with the United States which, according to most Southeast Asian governments, is extremely destabilizing for the region.

Achieving the kind of relationship proposed by Drysdale and Sukma will require changes in both countries: in Indonesia, that means following the word on rules-based trade, moving away from export bans and import barriers which are still used reflexively to deal with the vicissitudes of global markets.

For Australia, this will mean seeing Indonesia as a country that counts not just as a distant potential market for Australian exporters, a shield against China or a charitable case for Australia’s aid program, but rather as a player world whose role in international affairs eclipse Australia as its economy becomes one of the largest in the world. It also means accepting the reality that the calculation of benefits and risks of deep engagement with China is very different from that of a middle-income country facing the development challenges of Indonesia.

Even as the cultural divide between the two countries widens amid conservative tendencies in Indonesian politics and society, Australian leaders must explain to the Australian public why the relationship with Indonesia is more important than the bilateral relationship that it is at the heart of the ambition to find Australia’s security among its Asian partners to build a regional and global system where the interests and autonomy of small and medium powers are safeguarded on a multipolar distribution of strategic power.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.