Pakistani companies seek more help for stricken economy after IMF deal





Get free updates on Pakistan’s economy

Well, email yourself a myFT Daily Digest rounding up the latest economic news from Pakistan every morning.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to revive the country’s stricken economy as it faces a hotly contested election this year, after the government secured a crucial $3 billion bailout deal. dollars with the IMF to avoid the threat of default.

Pakistan and the IMF on Friday reached a preliminary agreement for a nine-month short-term loan package after months of tense negotiations, helping avert an imminent default after the country’s foreign exchange reserves fell to a precarious level. . The IMF board is expected to approve the deal by the middle of this month.

Sharif hailed the deal, which came after Islamabad agreed to a painful economic reform package, calling it a much-needed respite.

Although the agreement will help the country achieve economic stability, nations are not built on loans, he added. I pray that this new program will be the last.

Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, said on Friday: We have stopped the decline, and now we must turn to growth.

Pakistani shares jumped the most in three years after the deal, with the benchmark KSE 100 index jumping nearly 6% on Monday morning, triggering an hour-long trading halt in Karachi.

The deal also gave a boost to Pakistan’s sovereign bonds, which rallied sharply over the past week on bailout hopes. The one-dollar bond maturing in April 2024, which had traded for as little as $0.42 on the dollar this year, climbed half a cent in early trading Monday to just over of $0.72.

Sharif said the IMF deal would strengthen his government’s hand against rival Imran Khan, a former cricketer and prime minister who was ousted by parliament last year but is widely seen as the strongest candidate. more popular in national polls expected by October.

Analysts have warned that the bailout is only a short-term solution to Pakistan’s economic crisis, one of the worst in its history. Economists estimate the government owes about $25 billion in debt repayments in the fiscal year that starts this month, meaning the Sharifs government needs to raise billions more from lenders such as China and the United States. ‘Saudi Arabia.

It must also contain inflation, which reached 29% in June, an improvement from 38% the previous month. The dollar shortage prevented businesses from operating and created severe import shortages. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves of $3.5 billion are nowhere near enough for a month’s worth of imports.

The presence of the IMF gives the private sector confidence that their government will generally pursue prudent fiscal and monetary policy, said Abid Hasan, a former World Bank adviser.

But he noted that successive governments in Islamabad have consistently failed to implement the IMF-backed reforms needed to end the boom and bust cycles that have plagued the country’s economy. The agreement announced last week is the 23rd country with the fund.

Pakistan’s future can only be determined by Pakistan, Hasan said.

Pressure to break with the IMF-mandated reform package could also intensify ahead of the elections. Commitments include unpopular measures such as cutting energy subsidies and raising taxes in a bid to create a budget surplus. The government estimates that around half of fiscal spending for the year will go to servicing the debt, which leaves relatively little room.

In the past, Pakistan has often reneged on an agreement once the acute phase of the crisis has passed. The danger is that history will repeat itself, Capital Economics analysts wrote in a note to clients. Although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has committed to a deal, he could be removed from office before the end of the year.

The IMF program also offers little immediate relief for businesses. Many have been hit hard by austerity measures as well as import and foreign exchange controls put in place to try to stem the decline in foreign exchange reserves.

The Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that the IMF deal would eliminate perpetual uncertainty in the economic landscape, but warned that investor confidence in Pakistan had been shaken and the government had to take many confidence-building measures to kick-start the stalled economic activities.

Shahid Sattar, general secretary of the All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association, said import shortages should ease as IMF dollars flow back into financial markets.

Recommended

But he added the industry would continue to struggle with crippling costs. Around 40% of the textile sector is currently closed due to failure to maintain competitive energy tariffs and supply constraints, he said, adding that the sector had already cut around 7 million jobs, or 20% of its workforce.

Before the IMF agreement, the economic crisis had become so severe that some multinationals announced that they were leaving Pakistan altogether. In June, Shell announced it would sell its stake in its local unit, while Virgin Atlantic announced this year that it was ceasing operations in the country.

Sheikh Ehsan Elahi, who runs football maker Atlas Sports in Sialkot, a town famous for producing sporting goods for top international brands, said rising electricity costs and rising taxes had led to a marked slowdown. We are no longer competitive in the international market, he said.

Additional reporting by Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/94a24282-d262-45c2-8676-389e61334956 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos