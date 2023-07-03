PM Modi to chair SCO 2023 summit tomorrow, Putin and Xi Jinping to attend





PM Modi to chair SCO 2023 Summit on July 4 Photo: Twitter Subscribe to Notifications New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 2023 SCO Summit tomorrow, July 4, 2023. The 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in India in virtual mode. Among all the attendees, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladmir Putin will attend the SCO summit tomorrow. After his successful visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi will lead the SCO Heads of State Council meeting virtually. With the 23rd SCO Summit, India is expected to raise the concerns of the countries of the South in the context of the challenges that have arisen with the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in February 2022. According to reports, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is expected to be discussed at the summit. Tomorrow’s SCO summit will also mark Russian President Vladmir Putin’s first multilateral meeting since the Wagner uprising in Moscow. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also attend the SCO Heads of State Council meeting tomorrow. In addition, heads of six international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA were also invited. About the SCO 2023 Summit India announced that the theme of the SCO Summit this year is Towards a SECURE SCO. SECURE being the acronym for Security; economy and trade; Connectivity; Unit; Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity; and Environment. The 2023 SCO Summit will bring together Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, China and Pakistan. Iran will officially become a member tomorrow, July 4, 2023. Belarus and Mongolia have also been invited as observer states and Turkmenistan has been invited as a guest of the presidency. What is the SCO Summit? Shanghai Cooperation Organization, SCO is a security group founded by Russia and China to counter Western alliances from East Asia to the Indian Ocean. India will host the SCO Summit this year after becoming a member in 2017.

